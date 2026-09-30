PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 15: A honeybee searches for pollen in new blossoms of a wild pomegranate tree in the Jan Cilliers Park in Groenkloof on July 15, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. Weather experts have stated that this a sign that warmer weather would arrive earlier than usual. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)
A honeybee searches for pollen in new blossomsPhoto by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier
Health

South Africa's first pollen calendars show when hayfever season hits your city

South Africa’s first pollen calendars reveal when and where allergy risks peak.
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