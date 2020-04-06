Inside Covid-19: Advice from Bill Gates after warning world 5 years ago; Cronje heartbreak; rare Queen’s Speech – Ep 13

In episode thirteen of Inside Covid-19, we hear from Bill Gates, who five years ago warned policy makers to prepare for a pandemic like the one we’re now experiencing; there’s a harrowing but riveting interview with our regular correspondents whose healthy 50 year old cousin succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday night; and a rare address from Queen Elizabeth II, whose son and Prime Minister are both infected. – Alec Hogg

In the Covid-19 headlines today: