Covid-19 pandemic in pictures – updated graphs that matter to South Africans

By Douglas Parker*

The raw information for this report is sourced from the Coronavirus Tracker on Worldometer. I source my data at 12pm each day, NZ time. The data all relates to midnight the previous day (00.00 GMT)

Results today show that the total worldwide case numbers are now: +- 5,901,000

The percentage of people who are likely still ill from the virus totals: 50.2%

The percentage of people who have recovered from the infection is: 43.7%

And the total percentage of people who have died from the virus is: 6.1%

Countries experiencing the heaviest burden in new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours are:

Top countries 28 May

Brazil: 24,151

USA: 22,313

Russia: 8,371

India: 7,300

Peru: 5,874

TOTAL: 68,009 which is 7% of the world total

Trends in new cases worldwide

Total global new cases today were: +- 115,900 taking the 7 day average to around 101,700.

Another big increase in new cases today in Brazil and the USA. In Europe there was a massive rise in France and the UK had another high day. In the Southern Hemisphere sub group, Australia recorded 11 new cases, South Africa a record 1,466 and is 11th in world rank order today. New Zealand recorded its seventh 0 in a row, and there is only one active case remaining.

The focus today is on the “Premier League” the countries that have, or almost eliminated the virus. See the feature at the end of the regular graphs.

North America has overtaken Europe with the number of Covid-19 cases.

Growth rates surged across the world again today, particularly in South America.

South America had the greatest number of new cases again today, mainly in Brazil and Peru.

Spain still has the highest number of cases per 1 million population, at +-6,000.

Death rates vary widely, and Belgium has the worst record, followed by Spain.

Case numbers continue to drop in Europe. A big rise in cases in France today.

New Zealand run of zero’s continues, and Australia steadily improving.

New cases continue to escalate in South Africa at around 6% per day.

The Premier League

There are thirteen countries that have got very close to eliminating the Covid-19 virus, and these are highlighted below. To qualify for the “league” over 90% of Covid-19 patients must have recovered, and new cases must be below 50. Germany misses out because the new case rate is above that limit.

The graph below shows the death rate in each country as well as the percentage recovered. The top performer is Hong Kong, followed by New Zealand and Iceland.

Douglas Parker is the Managing Director of Douglas Parker Associates. There is more info on his website: http://www.douglasparker.co.za/.

