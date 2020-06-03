Sweden’s controversial Covid-19 strategy is backfiring – in loss of lives and a limping economy

Just as it looked as if Sweden may have been one of the only countries to have read the signs right to combat the model SARS-CoV-2 virus and keep its economy going, the virus threw it for a curve ball with the highest price – a huge loss of human lives. And that the looser plan supported the economy is also in doubt as Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson warned that the country is facing its worst economic crisis since World War II with GDP set to slump 7% in 2020, roughly as much as the rest of the EU. While South Africa prioritised saving lives with one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, it now seems the Scandinavian country may have thrown caution to the wind too quickly. An admission from the brains behind the strategy may also be enough to silence some of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s harshest critics who called for a laxer strategy much like Sweden’s. – Editor

Man behind Sweden’s virus strategy says he got things wrong

By Rafaela Lindeberg

(Bloomberg) – Sweden’s top epidemiologist has admitted his strategy to fight Covid-19 resulted in too many deaths, after persuading his country to avoid a strict lockdown.

“If we were to encounter the same illness with the same knowledge that we have today, I think our response would land somewhere in between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world has done,” Anders Tegnell said in an interview with Swedish Radio.

Tegnell is the brains behind Sweden’s controversial approach to fighting the virus, and the government of Stefan Lofven has deferred to the epidemiologist in its official response to the pandemic. Gatherings of more than 50 people continue to be banned, but throughout the crisis Swedes have been able to visit restaurants, go shopping, attend gyms and send children under 16 to school.

The laxer approach to containing the virus has drawn both praise and indignation from across the globe. What is beyond debate, however, is the effect the strategy has had on the country’s death toll.

At 43 deaths per 100,000, Sweden’s death rate is among the highest globally and far exceeds that of neighboring Denmark and Norway, which imposed much tougher lockdowns at the outset of the pandemic.

Now, Tegnell has for the first time admitted publicly that the strategy is resulting in too many deaths.

“Clearly, there is potential for improvement in what we have done in Sweden,” he said.