Covid-19 pandemic in pictures – updated graphs that matter to South Africans

By Douglas Parker*

The raw information for this report is sourced from the Coronavirus Tracker on Worldometer. I source my data at 12.0 PM each day, NZ time. The data all relates to midnight the previous day (00.00 GMT)

Results today show that the total worldwide case numbers are now: +- 7 312,000

The percentage of people who are likely still ill from the virus totals: 44.3%

The percentage of people who have recovered from the infection is: 50.1%

And the total percentage of people who have died from the virus is: 5.6%

The percentage of Active cases that are considered serious/critical: 1.6%

Countries experiencing the heaviest burden in new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours are:

Top Countries 10th June

Brazil: 33 100

USA: 20 852

India: 12 375

Russia: 8 404

Chile: 5 737

TOTAL: 80 468 which is 60% of the world total

Trends in New cases worldwide

Total global new cases today were: +- 135 000 taking the 7 day average to around 126 000

An increase in new cases today, mainly due to bigger numbers in South America. In Europe figures were little changed, with the UK dropping to 1003. In the Southern Hemisphere sub group, Australia recorded 9 new cases, South Africa increased to 2430 and remained 11th in world rank order. New Zealand recorded its twentieth 0 in a row.

Today is a simple update on the key graphs.

A slight increase in new cases to 2430 in South Africa.

The daily growth in total infections continues to average around 6%.

The chart below shows actual results comparing well so far with forecasts in our simple analog model.

Zero again in New Zealand, and Australia continues with single digits.

Low numbers in the European countries today, most are below 500 a day.

Total world cases showing an upward drift as new case numbers steadily grow each day.

South America’s share of cases is steadily increasing.

The graph below shows the number of cases at 28th May and the distribution of deaths by age at 10th June in South Africa.

The following graph shows the total cases by province in SA from 28 May to 10 June.

Douglas Parker is the Managing Director of Douglas Parker Associates. There is more info on his website: http://www.douglasparker.co.za/.

