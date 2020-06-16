Covid-19 pandemic in pictures – updated graphs that matter to South Africans

By Douglas Parker*

The raw information for this report is sourced from the Coronavirus Tracker on Worldometer. I source my data at 12.0 PM each day, NZ time. The data all relates to midnight the previous day (00.00 GMT)

The total worldwide case numbers are now: +- 8 109 000

The percentage of people who are likely still ill from the virus totals: 42.8%

The percentage of people who have recovered from the infection is: 51.8%

And the total percentage of people who have died from the virus is: 5.4%

The percentage of Active cases that are considered serious/critical: 1.6%

Countries experiencing the heaviest burden in new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours are:

Top Countries 14th June

Brazil: 23 674

USA: 20 722

India: 10 243

Russia: 8 246

Pakistan: 5 248

TOTAL: 68 133

Percentage of the world total 55%

Trends in New cases worldwide

Total global new cases today were: +- 125 000 taking the 7 day average to around 132 000

Little change in new cases today. In Europe figures were little changed, but the UK dropped to 968. In the Southern Hemisphere sub group, Australia recorded a disappointing 15 new cases, South Africa high again at 3495 and positioned 9th in world rank order. New Zealand recorded 24 straight 0 days.

A decrease in new cases to 3495 in South Africa. Could this be the second peak?

The daily growth in total infections stubbornly continues to average around 5% – 6%.

The last few day’s surge has pushed results slightly above our analog forecast.

SA & Colombia were on the same trajectory, with similar populations, but SA has surged ahead.

Brazil and Colombia showing signs of growth slowing, SA not yet.

The Western Cape has by far the highest incidence of Covid-19, but all provinces showing growth.

The Western Cape also showing the highest recovery rates, and death rates are low.

Death Rates continue to affect the older group much more severely.

Rates of infection, and death rates vary widely throughout Africa.

Three weeks of zero in New Zealand, but the wave pattern continues in Australia.

All the major European countries recorded less than 500 cases today except the UK at 968.

Infection rates and death rates vary widely throughout Europe.

Total world cases broke through 8 million today as case numbers continue to grow each day.

South America’s share of cases is steadily increasing.

Europe has been hardest hit with death rates now exceeding 250 per million population.

Douglas Parker is the Managing Director of Douglas Parker Associates. There is more info on his website: http://www.douglasparker.co.za/.

(Visited 73 times, 73 visits today)