Inside Covid-19: Good news for well run businesses; Sun International; More on dexamethasone. Ep 49

In Episode 49 of Inside Covid-19, good news if you’re a careful driver or have a well-run small business; why remote doctor consults (telemedicine) is here to stay; an update on the search for an effective way to identify those with Covid-19 antibodies; the CEO of Sun International explains what the opening up of hotels means for the group on whom 20,000 livelihoods depend; and we take another look at Dexamethasone, the anti-inflammatory drug made in South Africa by Aspen Pharmacare, which is being hailed globally as a breakthrough saving the lives of 30% of critically ill coronavirus patients during a large trial in the UK. – Alec Hogg

