Covid-19 pandemic in pictures: updated graphs that matter to South Africans

The raw information for this report is sourced from the Coronavirus Tracker on Worldometer. The data all relates to midnight the previous day (00.00 GMT)

The total worldwide case numbers are now: +- 9 520 000

The percentage of people who are likely still ill from the virus totals: 40.6%

The percentage of people who have recovered from the infection is: 54.3%

And the total percentage of people who have died from the virus is: 5.1%

The percentage of Active cases that are considered serious/critical: 1.5%

Countries experiencing the heaviest burden in new cases over the past 24 hours:

Top Countries 24th June

Brazil: 40 995

USA: 39 103

India: 16 870

Russia: 7 176

Mexico: 6 288

TOTAL: 110 432 64% of the world total

Trends in New cases worldwide

Total global new cases today were: +- 173 000 taking the 7 day average to around 161 000

In Europe the downward drift has halted. In the Southern Hemisphere sub group, Australia had 29 new cases yesterday, South Africa a new record high at 5 688 taking it to 6th in world rank order.

Infections in the Western Cape are now higher than countries in Europe. New Zealand has 12 active cases, all being returning residents.

New cases yesterday were 5 688, a new record for South Africa.

The percentage growth in case numbers has eased below 5%.

The rapid growth in case numbers has far outstripped our analog model.

South Africa continues to see case number growth far faster than peer Colombia.

Brazil and Colombia showing signs of growth slowing, SA could be starting to as well.

The Western Cape’s case load slowing as Gauteng and the Eastern Cape show faster growth.

The Western Cape also showing the highest death rate.

The Western Cape’s infection rate exceeds that of all the European countries.

Rates of infection, and death rates vary widely throughout Africa.

New Zealand having a dribble of new cases among arrivals, Australia seeing a worrying increase.

The downward drift in new cases has largely halted in Europe, several countries showing increases.

Russia has the greatest number of cases, and France has the worst death rate.

Total world cases now heading for 10 million at the rate over 150,000 per day.

South America has the biggest share of new cases per day.

Europe and North America both experiencing death rates over 250 per million population.

