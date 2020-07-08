Inside Covid-19: Back to school anxiety; revisiting Dr Jo Barnes, Prof Andreas Diacon and Andrew McPherson. Ep 58

In Episode 58 of Inside Covid-19, we assess the anxiety about sending children back to school and media reports the coronavirus is now airborne; we revisit with two of our medical experts, forthright epidemiologist Dr Jo Barnes who sees a bright side for the nation after the very hard road ahead; and Stellenbosch University Prof Andreas Diacon who updates us on the BCG trial, for many a great hope in the fight against the coronavirus; we also get some insights from one of the first South Africans to contract the virus, Old Mutual executive Andrew McPherson; and hear from the OUTsurance CEO why his company has broken with the industry norm and is actually paying up on Business Interruption claims. – Alec Hogg

In today’s Covid-19 headlines:

South Africa’s confirmed infection curve remains on an upwards trajectory with Tuesday’s new cases surpassing 10,000 for the second time, taking the total to over 215,000. Daily deaths hit a fresh high of 192 on Tuesday putting the country’s total mortalities at over 3,500. Globally, infections are setting new records daily with over 12m confirmed, but deaths remain between 4,000 and 5,000, significantly down on the 7,000 to 8,000 daily mortalities in April. The rising South African numbers have resulted in the country continuing to climb the international table, with the country now reporting the 7 th highest new daily deaths and 4 th largest new daily infections. On total mortalities, however, South Africa’s 3,502 puts it well behind the hardest hit countries at position 23. The USA, with 134,000 deaths and Brazil, at 67,000, together account for 36% of all mortalities.

highest new daily deaths and 4 largest new daily infections. On total mortalities, however, South Africa’s 3,502 puts it well behind the hardest hit countries at position 23. The USA, with 134,000 deaths and Brazil, at 67,000, together account for 36% of all mortalities. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has become the highest profile South African politician to test positive for Covid-19. He is 55 years old and a type 2 diabetic. Winde says he will self-isolate but won’t stop working.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)