Covid-19

Covid-19 pandemic in pictures: updated graphs that matter to South Africans

by

By Douglas Parker*

The raw information for this Covid-19 report is sourced from the Coronavirus Tracker on Worldometer. The data all relates to midnight the previous day (00.00 GMT)

  • The total worldwide case numbers are now: +- 12 156 000
  • The percentage of people who are likely still ill from the virus totals: 37.7%
  • The percentage of people who have recovered from the infection is: 57.8%
  • And the total percentage of people who have died from the virus is: 4.5%
  • The percentage of Active cases that are considered serious/critical: 1.3%

Countries experiencing the heaviest burden in new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours:

Top Countries 8th July

  • USA: 61 848
  • Brazil: 41 541
  • India: 25 571
  • S Africa: 8 810
  • Russia: 6 562
  • TOTAL 144 332

68% of the world total

Trends in New cases worldwide

  • Total global new cases today were: +- 213 000 taking the 7 day average to around 195 000
  • Total cases thus growing by a million every 5 days
  • North America’s share of world cases increasing with rampant growth in the USA
  • New case numbers continue to reduce in Europe, with most countries seeing less than 400 per day
  • Gauteng now exceeds the Western Cape in total cases, but Western Cape has very high infection rate
  • Problems with secondary waves from returning citizens could prolong the resumption of international travel.

Average number of new Covid-19 cases are creeping up to exceed 200,000 per day worldwide.

Covid-19 snapshots

New cases in South Africa have averaged 9,000 a day for the past week.

The percentage growth in case numbers continues at around 5% a day in South Africa.

The peak this week was slightly higher than our forecast.

But on a 3 day average basis, actual results are very close to expectations so far.

Covid-19

When adjusted for population size, SA is presently on a par with Brazil.

The Western Cape’s case load has levelled, and Gauteng now has the heaviest Covid-19 burden.

Covid-19

The Western Cape also showing the highest death rate. Gauteng doing much better.

The Western Cape’s infection rate exceeds all countries except Qatar and Chile (see second graph below).

Covid-19

This chart shows the countries most affected by the virus to date.

A rampant spread of the Covid-19 virus in Melbourne has dashed hopes of an imminent “Tasman Bubble”.

All countries in Europe are showing a welcome reduction in cases.

Covid-19

Russia has the greatest number of total cases, but most are down to less than 400 per day.

Covid-19

In a surprising turn of events, Israel’s new case numbers are exceeding Sweden’s!

Total world cases are growing by a million every five days.

Covid-19

Since mid-June, North America’s share of new cases has consistently increased. Africa’s share also increasing.

For more analysis and insights on Covid-19, listen to the Biznews Inside Covid-19 podcast, with Alec Hogg.

