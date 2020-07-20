Inside Covid-19: Glimmers of hope on attack rates; KZN businesses come together against Santam; Lodges look local. Ep 62

In episode 62 of Inside Covid-19 there’s a glimmer of hope as the virus’ attack rate falls in the Western Cape and may be stabilising in Gauteng and the E Cape; an insider’s view of the frontline from ICU specialist Dr Despina Demopolous; we hear from the owner of a 500 seater restaurant who is one of 2,000 KZN businesses banding together to fight Santam on Business Interruption insurance; and an opportunity for South Africans looking for a previously unaffordable luxurious holiday in the bush as lodges look local to offset foreign tourist losses. – Alec Hogg

In today’s Covid-19 headlines:

South African coronavirus mortalities rose above 5,000 on Sunday with the unfortunate milestone offsetting the good news that the 85 reported mortalities were the lowest of any day since July 4 and well below last Thursday’s record 216. Erratic reporting, however, tells us it is far too early to draw any conclusions from this data. South Africa’s new daily cases are being reported at between 13,000 and 13,500, down slightly on the peak of 13,674 set on July 9. The country’s net active cases, however, are still rising at around 5,000 per day and at Sunday’s 168,000 were the 5th highest of any country in the world.

