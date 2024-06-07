SANDF mobilises to protect key national points amid rising post-election tensions

The South African National Defence Force is mobilising armoured and non-armoured personnel carriers to safeguard Strategic National Key Points, aligning with an Army order for driver preparation.

By Chris Steyn

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is mobilising armoured and non-armoured personnel carriers for deployment to secure Strategic National Key Points.

This is in accordance with an order issued by the Army for the preparation and provision of drivers for Samil 50 Personnel Carriers, and Casspir and Mamba armoured vehicles.

The aim of the deployment is to protect critical infrastructure and maintain law and order in the event of unrest.

On 28 May, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the National Assembly that 2 828 members of the SANDF would be deployed in cooperation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) during the election.

The “RESTRICTED” Force Commissioning Instruction from the Army for the strategic redeployment of drivers – dated 2 June – reads: “The Chief of the South African Army has instructed the Force Structure Element (FSE) under his command to be immediately activated to mobilise drivers in order to secure the Republic of South Africa National Key Points (RSANKP).”

In terms of the latest order, the GOC SA Army Infantry Formation, GOC SA Army Support Formation, GOC SA Army Artillery Formation, GOC SA Army Air Defence Artillery Formation, and GOC SA Army Armour Formation each had to provide 30 Samil 50 and 60 Casspir/Mamba drivers to collect 50 personnel carriers and Casspirs from the Department of Defence Mobilisation Centre by 2 June and move to 21 SA Infantry Battalion from where they will be deployed further.

Earlier this week, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola deployed additional Public Order Policing (POP) members to KwaZulu-Natal in support of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) safety and security plan.

This is the third deployment of additional police officers to KZN covering the pre-, during and post-elections phase to maintain stability throughout the province.

The first group of more than 200 members were deployed early in May, while the second contingency of over 300 were deployed during the elections period.

The latest deployment of more than 300 POP members is meant to bolster policing operations in the post-elections phase.

