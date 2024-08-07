🔒 Bigamist Nigerian professor used ghostwriters for politician’s academic proposal

Controversy surrounds ex-Professor Edwin Okey Chikata Ijeoma, who allegedly used ghostwriters for Master’s proposals for Eastern Cape MEC Xolile Nqatha and Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Ijeoma, previously suspended and now resigned, faces scrutiny over his involvement in these proposals, which showed high plagiarism rates. The University of Fort Hare and the SIU are investigating, while Ijeoma remains elusive amid claims of fraud and unauthorized activities.

By Chris Steyn

Controversial ex-Professor Edwin Okey Chikata Ijeoma used ghostwriters for the Master’s degree proposal to Fort Hare University of Eastern Cape MEC of Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison Mr Xolile Nqatha. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

According to emails in the possession of BizNews, he personally commissioned the ghostwriters while he was the MEC’s Supervisor.

This is the same professor who allegedly used ghostwriters to draft a Master’s research proposal for Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

MEC Nqatha registered for a Master’s in Public Administration (MPA) in 2017.

By 2018, Ijeoma was recorded as his primary Supervisor.

In 2019, there were email exchanges between Professor Ijeoma and a Dr M, who was also the alleged ghostwriter of Premier Mabuyane’s proposal.

In September, she emailed him with two research proposals, one for MEC Nqatha and one for Premier Mabuyane.

An examination of the correction template of the proposal submitted by the Dr to Professor Ijeoma, shows that Dr M was the only person to have actually worked on it, and that MEC Nqatha’s signature was appended merely as a formality.

However, the university’s Plagiarism Index Report clocked the proposal at 59%.

That was when another ghost writer – who had also allegedly assisted in drafting portions of Premier Mabuyane’s proposal – was brought in to also work on MEC Nqatha’s.

The properties of the proposal record show that she was the last modifier of the document.

Professor Edwin Okey Chikata Ijeoma (Photo: Facebook)

This revised proposal was duly submitted by Professor Ijeoma.

Once again, the university returned it with a too-high plagiarism count – of 53%.

After subsequent extensive back and forth communication, MEC Nqatha’s mini-dissertation proposal was reviewed and found to need significant reworking.

But Professor Ijeoma was placed on precautionary suspension on 16 October 2020. He eventually resigned.

In his comment to BizNews, MEC Nqatha’s Media Liaison Officer Mr Makhaya Komisa stated: “Thank you very much for contacting us about your enquiry. Kindly contact Mr Ijoema about your comment on the above matter.”

BizNews duly emailed Professor Ijeoma on July 25. When no response was received, BizNews sent a follow-up WhatsApp on 30 July. Still, there was no response.

Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, Vice-Chancellor and Principal: University of Fort Hare, did respond to the email from BizNews.

“At the behest of the University of Fort Hare, the SIU is currently conducting an investigation under Proclamation R.84 of 2022. One focus area of the investigation is the awarding of Honours qualifications in the Public Administration Department at the Bhisho campus, where former Professor Ijeoma was the Departmental Head. The awarding of qualifications for the Master’s degree in Public Administration is not covered under the current proclamation, but the SIU has applied to the President of the Republic of South Africa for an amendment to include this programme in the investigation’s scope. The University is not in a position to comment on questions regarding the alleged copies of emails in your possession, as it does not have access to these documents or information on how you obtained them. If you require any further information, enquiries can be directed to SIU’s Chief Stakeholder Relations and Communications Officer, Mr Kaizer Kganyago.”

BizNews wrote to Mr Kganyago on July 29 for an update on the investigation involving Professor Ijeoma. He has yet to respond.

However, he did recently state: “The SIU wishes to assure the public that we will explore all legal options, including amending the Proclamation. The investigation into the University of Fort Hare’s affairs is ongoing, and we will communicate the outcomes at the appropriate time.”

This was after Premier Mabuyane obtained an interdict against the SIU from investigating his Master’s degree on the basis that it was beyond the scope of the proclamation, which covers Honours degrees.

Meanwhile, despite criminal and civil complaints being lodged against Professor Ijeoma in 2021 for his alleged involvement in various scams within the university – and “compelling” evidence provided to law enforcement regarding these allegations – he appears to be free still.

Rumour has it that he roams between Mpumalanga, conducting business deals, and his home in Pretoria.

Born in Nigeria, he moved to South Africa in the late 1990s and built a career at the University of Fort Hare where – despite “dubious” qualifications – he would be accused of facilitating “unauthorised” academic registrations and the alleged misappropriation of about R5-million of university funds.

Professor Ijeoma’s personal life has been no less controversial: He married a local South African woman to gain citizenship, despite already being married in Nigeria. His naturalisation was later revoked by the Department of Home Affairs due to the fraudulent nature of this marriage. He fought back and took the matter to the High Court, but it dismissed his appeal to overturn the decision to revoke his citizenship. So, he is now essentially Stateless.

