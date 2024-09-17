General Masemola “failed” to act on reported corruption – and “lied” to Parliament

Official complaint laid with Parliament Portfolio Committee on Police

By Chris Steyn

An official complaint has been laid with Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police against National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola for “failing” to deal with corruption reported to him – and for “lying” to Parliament about whistleblower Patricia Morgan Mashale and her busband George.

The complaint was laid by veteran Police- and Violence Monitor Professor Mary de Haas –

She has also written to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to ask him to hold General Masemola accountable. Her letter to the new Minister follows one to the Commissioner himself to which he yet has to respond.

In her letter to Minister Mchunu – dated 6 September – Professor De Haas wrote: “I request that you formally call General Masemola to account for his failure to deal with the systemic corruption that is sabotaging professional policing, and which plays a pivotal role in the failure of the SAPS to perform its core functions of preventing and combating the scourge of violent crime. It must be rooted out and in writing to General Masemola I had hoped that he would set an example by showing that he takes it seriously, thereby sending out a strong message that it will no longer be tolerated.

“My approach to you now is to request that, as a matter of urgency, you interrogate General Masemola about whether he is taking any of the actions relating to corruption requested in my letter and, if so, ascertain the specifics of what action he is taking, and request him to respond to my letter. If he has not taken any action, I remind you that in terms of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act he himself is guilty of corruption if he fails to take action against it, and sanction him appropriately.”

Professor De Haas points out that while the focus of this letter is on long-standing corruption fighter and whistleblower Mashale, it is also, “in many ways”, a microcosm of widespread problems of, among other things, the nepotism and corruption which is “endemic” in the SAPS – and risks the lives of the many good members who still serve professionally.

“Numerous other decent police members have suffered similar treatment to Mashale, especially malicious dismissals, if management members suspect them of reporting corruption, and even malicious criminal charges (which as I shall explain elsewhere), constitute an unnecessary drain on the police budget (we have files on these cases).”

Professor De Haas attaches her letter to Commissioner Masemola – dated 15 August – and informs the Minister that she had not received the courtesy of an acknowledgement, let alone any response to the serious issues she had raised, but was informed by an associate of his that he was aware of the letter and was allegedly dealing with it.

In the letter to the Commissioner, Professor De Haas wrote: “I remind you that I have regularly pointed out these abuses to you since you were appointed National Commissioner. I believe that a criminal case could probably be opened against both you and the previous National Commissioner because neither of you addressed the corruption issues reported by Ms Mashale as required by the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities (CCPA).

“However, it would not undo the immense suffering, including emotional and financial, caused to Patricia Mashale and her children, all of whose basic rights have been trampled on by SAPS management, both in the Free State and nationally because she had acted in compliance with her own oath of office and the requirements of the CCPA.

“I am suggesting, instead, that you take more constructive action, including by providing answers to the questions I raise, and disciplinary action against offending members, in the interests of restorative justice. A criminal case in terms of the Protected Disclosure Act has also been recommended by lawyers given the retribution against Mashale which followed on her reporting corruption.”

Thus far, Professor De Haas has received only an acknowledgement from the Police Committee Secretary that her correspondence had been received.

BizNews has asked General Masemola and Minister Mchunu for comment. This story will be updated should they respond.

Read in full:

Professor De Haas’ letter to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu

Professor De Haas’s letter to Commissioner General Fannie Masemola

Official Complaint to the Portfolio Committee on Police

Letter to the Speaker

