DA demands immediate suspension of Stellenbosch University leaders over fraud and conspiracy allegations

By Willie Aucamp MP – DA National Spokesperson

The Democratic Alliance (DA) calls for the immediate suspension of Stellenbosch University Rector and Vice Chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, as well as the chairperson of council, Doctor Nicky Newton-King, following explosive allegations levelled against both of them by the sitting Chancellor of the university, former Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron.

According to media reports, Cameron has filed an affidavit as part of ongoing litigation over the Wilgenhof matter, wherein he alleges that De Villiers and Newton-King fraudulently conspired to change the content of an independent investigative report into alleged misdeeds at the Wilgenhof men’s residence, and withheld information about the changes from the university’s council when it took a decision on the way forward.

According to Rapport, it was on the basis of the tampered report that council supported a recommendation to close the residence, in spite of the fact that the original version of the report recommended a “campus dialogue” to engender “deep and lasting changes” to address problems at Wilgenhof as an “appealing” option instead of closure. However, the final version of the report that was submitted to council, was allegedly edited on the instruction of De Villiers and Newton-King to mislead decision-makers by removing this option to force the closure of the residence.

Cameron’s affidavit reportedly regards it as “indisputable” that the Wilgenhof report was fundamentally altered at the behest of De Villiers and Newton-King. It is further alleged that De Villiers refused Cameron’s request to issue a statement acknowledging that the report was changed at his instruction, and to apologise for the error.

These allegations, made under oath by a former member of the highest judicial body in the country, constitute a grave breach of trust and a serious compromise of university governance.

The DA believes that academic leadership must be underpinned by transparency, integrity, and accountability – values that are entirely undermined by attempts to conceal key information from the council and the public. Given the severity of these allegations and their potential impact on the credibility of Stellenbosch University, we urge the university council to suspend both implicated individuals with immediate effect, and to establish an independent inquiry into Justice Cameron’s claims.

Any attempt to evade accountability on this matter will further damage not only the institution’s reputation, but also the confidence of students, parents, and staff who rely on university leadership to act with honesty, integrity and transparency. The DA will closely monitor developments and take further action should Stellenbosch University fail to uphold its duty to maintain public trust and institutional integrity.

