🔒 Jo’burg water crisis: R27 billion infrastructure upgrading and renewal backlog

Johannesburg Water (JW) faces a staggering R27-billion backlog in infrastructure upgrades, largely due to budget constraints and minimal investment.

Johannesburg Water (JW) has a R27-billion infrastructure upgrading and renewal backlog.

That was revealed at a recent briefing by JW to the Johannesburg Chamber of Trade and Industry.

The briefing paper on Water Conservation & Water Demand Management

was shared with BizNews by a concerned member of the Chamber of Commerce.

That chamber heard that the backlog is due to minimal investment in infrastructure due to budget constraints – and that it has resulted in an increase in losses from an increased infrastructure failure rate.

“Given the significant under investment in JW, many of the programmes in the WDM (Water Demand Management) strategy are also not being fully executed and the interventions are not providing the desired yields,” the briefing paper reads.

The chamber heard that an investment of R3.1 billion per annum is required over the next 10 years for capital replacement and renewal, but that is “currently a barrier due to funding allocation/ availability”.

The chamber was further told that there is thus a need to look beyond the existing funding models to realistically reduce the infrastructure backlog.

Meanwhile, the chamber heard, JW is currently investigating the possibility of utilising Performance Based Contracts to implement some of the projects – and that a procurement process for a Transactional Advisor is at advanced stage with an appointed expected this month (December 2024) still.

The briefing focused on JW’s Conservation and Water Demand Management Strategy; Intervention Progress; Agressive Water Demand Reduction Interventions; and a Turn around Strategy.

*Read the full JW presentation here:

