🔒 Chris Kimber: The R147m fraud-accused who was in Ramaphosa’s VIP box at Rugby World Cup

Fraud accused in Cyril’s VIP box – Kimber, facing R147m fraud charges, attended the Rugby World Cup final with Ramaphosa.

– Kimber, facing R147m fraud charges, attended the Rugby World Cup final with Ramaphosa. Justice delayed – Kimber’s case has seen repeated court delays and legal stalling.

– Kimber’s case has seen repeated court delays and legal stalling. ANC ties? – Banks questions whether Kimber funded the ruling party with stolen money.

By Kerry Lanaghan and Patrick Kidd

In a startling revelation, British businessman Arron Banks exposed a close link between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and alleged fraudster Christopher Kimber. During an interview with BizNews editor Alec Hogg, Banks detailed how Kimber—who faces R147 million in fraud charges—was a guest of Ramaphosa at the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris, even mingling with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Banks, a prominent political donor and founder of the pro-Brexit Leave.EU campaign, has accused Kimber of misappropriating company funds, including spending millions on personal expenses such as school fees. Kimber was arrested in 2023 and charged with fraud and money laundering in connection with a mining investment in South Africa’s Northern Cape. Yet, despite these serious allegations, he was seen in Ramaphosa’s VIP box at the World Cup final, raising concerns about his political connections and influence.

“It’s hard to imagine any other country in the world where the president would be seen in public with someone actively defending themselves against a major fraud case,” Banks told Hogg. “It just takes the biscuit.”

Banks further noted that Kimber’s legal case has been marred by repeated delays—nine so far—through legal tactics designed to stall proceedings. Comparing it to the infamous “Stalingrad” legal strategy used by former South African President Jacob Zuma, Banks criticized the country’s judicial system, stating that it enables alleged criminals to evade justice indefinitely.

The revelation comes at a time when Ramaphosa has been actively promoting South Africa as a secure destination for foreign investment, vowing to crack down on corruption. Just a week before the World Cup final, the president was in London delivering a speech about restoring international confidence in South Africa’s governance.

Yet, as Banks pointed out, Ramaphosa’s choice of company in Paris tells a different story. “He was talking about fighting fraud, yet here he is at the World Cup with a man charged with R147 million in fraud,” Banks said. “It makes a mockery of his words.”

The implications of this association could go beyond optics. Banks has openly questioned whether Kimber has donated funds to the ruling African National Congress (ANC), and if so, whether these funds originated from the alleged fraud. “If that money has found its way into ANC coffers, we will pursue it as proceeds of crime,” Banks asserted.

Christopher Kimber has long been a controversial figure in South Africa’s mining sector. As the former CEO of Lower Orange River (LOR) Diamonds, he oversaw operations in the Richtersveld region, an area known for diamond mining and long-standing legal battles over land rights. His tenure at LOR Diamonds has been clouded by allegations of financial mismanagement, with accusations of siphoning investment funds for personal use.

Adding another layer to the saga, Kimber was previously involved in efforts to discredit Banks. In 2018, he was a key witness in a Channel 4 investigation alleging that Banks sought Russian financial backing for his Brexit campaign. Banks has since successfully sued over aspects of those claims.

Despite his legal troubles, Kimber has managed to maintain a high profile. According to Banks, he recently acquired a private jet previously owned by Steinhoff scandal figure Markus Jooste, which is currently parked in South Africa’s Winelands.

Banks expressed scepticism over whether Kimber would ever face full accountability in court, citing repeated prosecutor changes and legal stalling tactics. “This case has had three different prosecutors,” he said. “It’s just delay after delay. His lawyers are experts at this—same ones who worked for the Guptas.”

The case against Kimber underscores broader frustrations with South Africa’s legal system, where politically connected individuals often evade justice. Banks remains determined to see the case through, despite the difficulties. “Unless you actually proceed against someone like this, they just keep doing it over and over again.”

As the legal battle drags on, one question lingers: What was Christopher Kimber doing in the president’s VIP box at the Rugby World Cup final? And more importantly, what does it say about Ramaphosa’s commitment to fighting corruption?

