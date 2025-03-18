🔒 BHI Ponzi: Fraud accused walk free as prosecutors drop charges— victims left in limbo

Key topics

Fraud charges dropped : Prosecutors withdrew charges against Haldane & Pillay.

: Prosecutors withdrew charges against R2.7bn Ponzi fallout : Investors fear justice is slipping after scheme’s collapse.

: Investors fear justice is slipping after scheme’s collapse. Legal limbo: NPA says case may resume, but no timeline given for prosecution.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Asime Nyide ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

In a move that has left over 1 000 defrauded investors furious, prosecutors have provisionally withdrawn charges against Michael Haldane and Sona Pillay, two financial advisors accused of playing a key role in the R2.7 billion BHI Trust Ponzi scheme.

Appearing in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court last week, Haldane and Pillay were informed that the fraud, theft, and money laundering charges against them were being dropped—at least for now. This, according to advocate Nancy Pillay, is because the state needs more time for further investigation.

The decision means that both men—who had been arrested in June 2024 after the conviction of BHI Trust mastermind Craig Warriner—are now free to collect their R100 000 bail money and walk away without restrictions.

For the victims of the collapsed Ponzi scheme, the news is devastating. The Mail & Guardian reported that more than R1.6 billion was wiped out when BHI Trust crumbled in October 2023, leaving pensioners and other investors financially crippled.

With Warriner already sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the scam, investors were hoping that his alleged accomplices would soon face justice. Instead, the case appears to be falling apart.

Did the NPA drop the ball?

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the case against Haldane and Pillay was not strong enough to proceed.

“There is insufficient evidence to prove the elements of the crime of fraud and/or theft and/or money laundering… Unfortunately, at this stage, there isn’t sufficient evidence to keep the matter on the roll,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

However, forensic experts and legal analysts strongly dispute this claim, arguing that there is already substantial evidence linking Haldane and Pillay to the scheme.

One of the most vocal critics of the NPA’s decision is forensic investigator Bart Henderson, who has been tracking the case closely.

“It seems to me that all the SAPS and the NPA have done since October 2023 is take statements from victims without conducting a shred of actual investigation.”

Henderson argues that authorities have failed to use their legal powers to properly investigate Haldane and Pillay, despite the mountain of financial records and evidence uncovered by forensic auditors.

Read more: BHI Ponzi: Fears for overseas investment records as court lets Haldane travel

How did Haldane and Pillay escape prosecution?

Haldane, the disbarred founder of Global & Local, is alleged to have marketed BHI Trust to investors, convincing them that it was a safe and legitimate investment.

Pillay, a director at Rubicon, is accused of facilitating investments into the trust, funneling millions into what turned out to be a fraudulent scheme.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) was so convinced of their involvement that it banned both men from the financial services industry for 30 years. Yet the NPA claims there is not enough evidence to prosecute them.

Why is there such a disconnect between financial regulators and the criminal justice system?

A source close to the investors said:

“First, we were defrauded. Now, the legal system is failing us too. It’s becoming harder to believe that justice will ever be served.”

R12.4 million recovered—But what about the other R2.7 billion?

Meanwhile, the liquidation of BHI Trust is ongoing, with court-appointed trustees working to recover what they can.

As of January 24, 2025, they had clawed back just R12.4 million—a tiny fraction of the R2.7 billion stolen.

In a statement reported by Mail & Guardian, joint trustees Sumaya Mohamed Ali and Gert de Wet confirmed that they had obtained financial records and bank statements related to BHI Trust, but these could not be shared publicly.

“The NPA can, however, request any documents from the joint trustees. The trustees can then consult the master of the high court to receive agreement that such documents be shared,” they explained.

Shockingly, the NPA has not yet made such a request.

Henderson, the forensic investigator, says this is unacceptable:

“The NPA could subpoena this evidence themselves if dissatisfied with its legality. Have they? Or are they waiting for the case to go cold?”

Private prosecution: The only hope for investors?

With trust in the NPA at an all-time low, some investors are now considering a private prosecution against Haldane and Pillay.

A private prosecution would allow victims to pursue justice independently, but it would also require significant financial resources—something many of them no longer have.

Henderson says investors should approach the national director of public prosecutions to review the case and issue a nolle prosequi certificate, which would allow for a private prosecution to move forward.

“If the NPA refuses to act, the victims should be given the opportunity to take this case forward themselves.”

Will the case be re-enrolled?

With Haldane and Pillay walking free, the next steps remain uncertain.

The NPA claims that the case will be re-enrolled once their investigation is complete, but they have given no timeline for when—or if—that will happen.

“At this point, the only real accountability in the BHI Trust Ponzi scheme has been Craig Warriner’s prison sentence,” says one legal analyst. “And even that is cold comfort to the victims who lost everything.”

Meanwhile, those who entrusted their savings to BHI Trust continue to wait for justice—and fear they may never get it.

Read also: