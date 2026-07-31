UCT's 35% medical-aid cut for retirees exposes its denials of financial crisis

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has informed retirees – without any prior consultation – that it intends cutting their medical-aid subsidies across the board by 35%.

Yet UCT Council Chair Adv Norman Arendse, SC, wants the public to believe the university is thriving financially despite the donor-fund haemorrhage after adoption of the "Gaza Resolutions" in June 2024.

Call me cynical, but a financially healthy institution does not suddenly announce a cut of more than a third to slash retirees' medical cover, without significant stakeholder engagement.

Dr Shuaib Manjra, a medical doctor, member of UCT’s medical faculty and a "human rights activist", echoes Arendse's claim and says UCT is resistant to "clickbait outrage" over the resolutions.

But then, both don't always get their facts straight.

In a recent News24 opinion piece, Manjra claims that UCT's global rankings have risen since the donor losses. Not according to the latest Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR). UCT has lost its Number One spot in Africa to arch-rival Wits University for the first time in years. It has dropped from 275th to 276th in the world, while Wits is at 200th.

UCT first told retirees about the planned cut at a Zoom meeting on Monday, July 13, 2026, at 10am, after an emailed invitation on Thursday afternoon, July 13, headed "Post-Retirement Medical Aid Discussion". That gave them less than two business days' notice to attend a meeting timed when some of the 1,800 affected (1,200 main members, plus spouses and dependants) would be asleep on the other side of the world.

Only 188 attended, limiting numbers and stakeholder engagement.