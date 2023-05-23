By Chris Steyn

Political scientist and independent commentator Eugene Brink guides BizNews through the doomed relationship between departed Eskom boss André de Ruyter and the African National Congress (ANC), a relationship that started with big expectations on both sides but ended in bitter recriminations. Brink predicts that de Ruyter speaking out could impact the outcome of next year’s national elections. He also warns that large-scale sabotage has made Eskom largely unmanageable. He says there are people with vested interests in power stations breaking down, technical faults occurring, and coal not being delivered on time or in the exact quantities or makeup.

De Ruyter truth bombs could hurt the ANC in the polls

The truth bombs hurled by former Eskom boss André de Ruyter could influence the outcome of next year’s national elections.

That is according to political scientist and independent commentator Eugene Brink.

He has guided BizNews through the doomed relationship between de Ruyter and the ANC.

Brink says while many people didn’t expect de Ruyter to be “a miracle worker,” the ANC “certainly expected him to do it, or at least at face value, they expected him to be a miracle worker who could turn Eskom around from years and years of plunder and corruption and everything else.”

He also suspects that “some people” in the ANC expected de Ruyter to be a “fall guy at the end, to show that this technocrat, this person who wasn’t even affiliated with us, couldn’t turn it around, and De Ruyter would set off on this white horse, and just gallop into the sunset and not say anything… just retreat in shame for failing to turn Eskom around.

“They thought he would keep quiet like everyone else kept quiet – and that is simply not happening. I think he’s very, very brave to make these revelations and not just keep quiet and just see what damage he can do before he exits. I think this book is probably a big step.

We shouldn’t underestimate the impact that would have, especially in light of elections coming up next year, the ANC worrying about its prospects, what its vote tally would be or its vote percentage, and going forward, who would rule South Africa and so forth. This is a big, big issue, and it’s something that would probably determine the outcome of an election next year.”

Brink believes that de Ruyter did try his best, “The fact that he was almost poisoned, he was almost assassinated speaks for itself.”

However, De Ruyter simply didn’t get the “necessary” support from Government or from law enforcement agencies. “There were some arrests made now. In my opinion, not enough. They’re not adequate. They’re not high level enough. And usually, this is what we see with many of the government probes and investigations and so forth, is that lower level employees get thrown under the bus.”

