R100-million Dinosaur centre as dead as a Dodo – MP Sonja Boshoff

The establishment of the R100-million Dinosaur Interpretive Centre in the Golden Gate Highlands National Park in Clarens in the Free State has been hit by long delays. This has resulted in a huge loss of potential income from visitors, students and researchers from across the world. The Centre was commissioned by the SA National Parks back in 2019 – and the building should have been completed in early 2020 already. MP Sonja Boshoff of the National Council of Provinces has spoken to BizNews about the devastating impact of the delays. – Chris Steyn

MP Sonja Boshoff of the National Council of Provinces has spoken to BizNews about the devastating impact of the delays, Ms Boshoff has abeen demanding answers from the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy.

According to the Ministry, the budget for the Dinosaur Interpretive Centre is R118 896 000.

“The appointed contractor completed the construction of the centre and associated infrastructure within the contract amount of R84 475 760.54,” the Ministry stated in its reply to questions from Ms Boshoff.

However, “the contractor appointed for the construction works did not complete the building within the agreed contract period (March 2020). The works completion was issued in November 2022, more than two years later than originally planned.

“The poor performance by the contractor is the main reason for the late completion. This also led to the removal of the display and exhibition from the construction contract to be implemented separately.

“A tender for the completion of the design, manufacturing and installation of the display and exhibition had to be issued, impacting the completion date of the total product. It is envisaged that the display and exhibition will be completed in June 2024.”

According to the Ministery, an amount of R15 238 930 was budgeted for the interior “which includes an interactive display and exhibition which researchers wil have access for research purposes”.

However, “no specific budget has been set aside for research.”

The centre is still not open for guests or visitors.

Staff have also not been appointed.

Ms Boshoff has also shared with BizNews a long list of tourism projects in the province that have been plagued by delays too.

