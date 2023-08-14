Gayton McKenzie on the DA and ANC’s “Vegas” wedding plans

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) Leader says “we know they have a deal…everything has been agreed, they are just working out the lobola…” He warns, “Both of them are gonna pay dearly because it will be the end of the DA – and it will be the near-end of the ANC.” McKenzie also predicts an imminent three-way split in the ANC between the faction of President Cyril Ramaphosa, ousted Secretary General Ace Magashule and former President Jacob Zuma, saying: “I just think that they’ve pushed Jacob Zuma too far…I think he’s going to teach them a lesson.” He reveals that there’s a “Black Pact” rising amongst political parties to form one party. McKenzie calls the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) “the wild card” of the coalition of 2024 – and calls for a ban of the song “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer”. He also gives the low-down on his close friendship with billionaire businessman Rob Hersov, and divulges what they agree on – and what they don’t agree on. And he shares the details of his recent visit to Israel. – Chris Steyn

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie is certain that rumours of an impending political marriage between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC) are true.

“The DA and the ANC must stop fooling people. We know they have a deal…everything has been agreed, they are just working out the lobola…We are looking forward to the wedding. I call it the Las Vegas wedding,” McKenzie tells BizNews.

“Three meetings were held between them, led by Helen Zille – and it’s just a matter now of each going back to the constituency to feel the waters…

“Both of them are gonna pay dearly because it will be the end of the DA – and it will be the near-end of the ANC. What Helen Zille doesn’t understand…there’s no good ANC and bad ANC. This is one boat. Whether it leaks on Cyril’s side or it leaks on the other side, everybody’s going to drown,” McKenzie warns.

“That woman is busy taking a big gamble with the future of this country. That’s going to backfire. She thinks she knows things. We know more….There’s bright minds in the DA that’s being taken down the slippery slope with the ANC.

“If you have a thousand litres of ice cream, a thousand litres of ice cream and you put one teaspoon of shit in it, you don’t have a thousand litres of ice cream anymore. You have a thousand litres of shit. She doesn’t know what she’s doing by going with the ANC.”

McKenzie also predicts an imminent three-way split in the ANC. “It is Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC. It’s gonna be Ace Magashule’s ANC…. I just think that they’ve pushed Jacob Zuma too far. That’s my opinion. And I think he’s gonna make a move that’s gonna hurt IFP (Inkatha Freedom Party) and it’s gonna hurt the ANC equally…And I think he loves the ANC, but I think he’s going to teach them a lesson.

“So, I think that’s the thing that the DA is going to form a coalition with a party that’s already splitting amongst the siblings.”

As for the position of his own party, McKenzie says “… the Patriotic Alliance is willing to go into a pact with the Action SA, Freedom Front Plus…the DA’s bluff should be called. Let them call a summit where we all sign, including the PA. That’s my dare to them….So I’m saying publicly: ‘I will come and say, let’s sign. None of us will go with the ANC.’ But I will sign after the DA has signed.”

But until the PA decides which way to got, McKenzie warns: “…people must know they must not vote for the following three parties, particularly white people. White people should know they should not vote for the PA. They should not vote for the DA, the PA, which is the party elite, and the DA. They should choose between ActionSA and Freedom Front Plus. I am saying it as the leader of the PA because a vote for the DA, a vote for the DA, is a vote for the ANC.

“If you’re going to vote for the PA, the PA is not clear on who are they going to form a coalition with, and we are being honest about it. So you’re still risking with you vote by the PA.

“By the DA, you’re not risking; you know who you’re voting for, the ANC. Action SA is clear, they will never work with ANC. Freedom Front Plus is clear. So as a leader of another party, I am telling people just the truth which they do not want to hear. Don’t vote for the DA. You are donating your vote to the African National Congress. A vote for the DA is a vote for the ANC. A vote for the PA might even be leading to power sharing with the ANC. And I’m being honest, but with the other two parties, you know you’re not going to help the ANC.”

McKenzie calls the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) “the wild card” of the coalition of 2024. “…because they’ve worked with the DA, they’ve worked with the ANC. In 2016, none of us even thought they’ll go with the DA. And they did. And which was their right, I must say. So I’m saying that it’s very difficult to predict them.”

Meanwhile, he likens the song “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” to the old Apartheid flag. “…I say we have no place today for that song in what we are trying to build in this country. That it is wrong. That song should be banned. We have no time for nonsensical songs like that in the current place where we find ourselves as South Africans. That song can be misconstrued by very stupid people…”

However, McKenzie reveals that there’s “something else” happening. “There’s a Black Pact rising amongst political parties; a Black Pact rising where they take black parties forming together one party. It is in the early stages of negotiation and what I am being told is that they are all talking on an equal level with each other… How I know about this, we’ve been invited…I declined.”

McKenzie also gives the low-down on his close friendship with billionaire businessman Rob Hersov, and divulges what they agree on – and what they don’t agree on. And he shares the details of his recent visit to Israel.

