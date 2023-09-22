The civil rights movement of Solly Moeng, The United South Africa Movement (TUSAM), is gaining support from across the world. One of the speakers at the upcoming People’s Summit for a People’s Charter will be an ex-South African executive assistant Carmel Foster, who has lived in the United States (US) for almost two decades. Foster is credited for getting a law passed that validates and dignifies workers’ rights after she lobbied extensively following her own experiences as a domestic worker. Foster, who has authored The Awakening based on her experiences, stresses the importance of “being able to have the guts to get up and say, I want change”. Foster, who is excited to collaborate with TUSAM says: “I feel a deep responsibility to give back and share the knowledge and experiences I’ve gained while residing in one of the world’s superpowers…Together we can work on enhancing digital infrastructure to create employment opportunities and drive social economic development.” – Chris Steyn

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Watch here

Relevant timestamps from the interview

00:00 – intro

00:40 – How Carmel became involved in collective action

05:43 – How Carmel changed legislation pertaining to workers dignity

09:17 – How Carmel heard about Solly Moeng’s civil rights movement

10:34 – What Carmel plans to speak about at the peoples summit

13:10 – Carmels letter to America

16:30 – Conclusion

Listen here

Highlights from the interview

The civil rights movement of Solly Moeng, The United South Africa Movement (TUSAM), is gaining support from across the world.

One of the speakers at the upcoming People’s Summit for a People’s Charter will be an ex-South African executive assistant Carmel Foster, who has lived in the United States (US) for almost two decades.

Foster is credited for getting a law passed that validates and dignifies workers’ rights after she lobbied extensively following her own experiences as a domestic worker.

“And I started telling my story and my story was told. They took my story and they created a law. And that law was passed and it was called Protecting Workers in Private Homes.”

Foster, who has authored The Awakening based on her experiences, stresses the importance of “being able to have the guts to get up and say, I want change”.

“Government can’t do it. Political parties can’t do it. Presidents can’t do it. It starts from the ground up,” she says.

Telling BizNews why she will joining the People’s Summit, Foster says “because I really love what it is that they wanna do: non-political, making sure that government, the people, community and corporations come together and fix it.

“And I like that because right now I’m an independent…because everything that affects us affects everybody irrespective of their political affiliation.”

Foster’s own experiences with labour and unions will form the basis of her talk at the People’s Summit. “I’m concerned about the unemployment in South Africa. All I see most in South Africa is illegal immigration. Oh, this illegal, this illegal, that illegal, that. The issue is unemployment because South Africa is not using the Recognition of Prior Learning Skills…”

She argues that it is something which should be “aligned” with the National Qualifications framework. “And why is this important for me? I’ve used my Recognition of Prior Learning skills..I have a Standard Eight, but it’s my Recognition of Prior Learning Skills that I used in one of the superpowers of the world, the USA. That is what I will take to the Summit. We need to get people working and I will share the strategies and everything I use that I saw happen in this country.”

At the conclusion to the interview, Foster reads out a letter to her adopted country, the United States, in which she wrote:

“Even in the face of challenges, I found liberation and empowerment through the countless opportunities this great nation offers. I recognise that not everyone in the world has the privilege to live in a place where they can make a positive impact, especially during their most challenging moments. I am aware of the global challenges of illegal immigration and the crime that are affecting many nations today. In this context, I feel a deep responsibility to give back and share the knowledge and experiences I’ve gained while residing in one of the world’s superpowers.

“Ubuntu teaches us to extend a helping hand to those in need, fostering a sense of community and solidarity.

“Furthermore, I’m excited about the potential for collaboration between the USA and South Africa – especially with the support of organisations like The United South African Movement (TUSAM).

“Together we can work on enhancing digital infrastructure to create employment opportunities and drive social economic development.

“This partnership embodies the spirit of Ubuntu, emphasising the values of compassion, cooperation and mutual support. I hope to convey these sentiments, and emphasise the importance of Ubuntu, unity, support and sharing of knowledge on a global scale. Our collective efforts can lead to a brighter future for all guided by the principles of Ubuntu.”

Foster, who now works as a Personal Care Provider, has also written a book for her clients titled The Little Guide to Elder Care: Rights And Resources In Your Golden Years . “And so whenever I go to a client, I introduce myself, I give them this book and I say, remember you have rights. And this is a little book for you, so you know you have rights.”

Read also:

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today