A 12-year-old girl who has special needs is one of the hostages taken by Hamas terrorists during the worst ever terror attack on Israeli soil. In this emotional interview with BizNews, Noya’s mother Galit Dan pleads with the kidnappers not to harm her daughter. “Don’t hurt her. The Quran says that if you have someone in your house, you shouldn’t hurt him. You should take care of him. I’m sure there’s women there, there’s mothers. I’m sure you understand that she’s someone’s daughter. Be kind. Find your heart.” And Galit sends her daughter this message: “I’m doing everything I can to get you out of there. Noya, I’m strong and my love is strong. Everything will be okay. I’ll save you…Be strong…” The terrorists also abducted Gilat’s 80-year-old mother Carmella Dan, as well as her sister’s children, Erez (12) and Sahar (16) and their father, Ofer Kalderon (50). – Chris Steyn

Recalling the traumatic events, she says: “What happened on Saturday is that a 12-year-old girl, beautiful 12-year-old girl, and an 80-year-old grandmother were taken by Hamas. They were brutally taken away, and I don’t know where they are…It is like a bad dream, just… the worst dream a mother can have….I can’t tell you how terrible it is.”

Galit describes Noya as “very special”.

“She’s autistic, but she’s so smart and and very sensitive. She likes Anime. She is so imaginative…”

Meanwhile, there has been no contact between the Israeli authorities and Hamas. “I don’t know anything. I don’t know where she is. I don’t know.”

Describing the last contact she had from her daughter during the terror attack, Galit says: “…she left me a message. Mommy, there’s huge noise outside. I’m so afraid. And my Mom wrote, they are entering the house, they’re breaking everything. I told her, Mommy close the door, close it, but I know they couldn’t close the door, they couldn’t lock it…because the door is very strong door for bombs, but not for against someone who open it from outside.”

At the time Galit was at another place which was also under siege. “…there was a war. It’s unbelievable. Worst scenario. You can’t imagine. There’s a war in your house. Somebody’s… shooting. But we could, we had a bar…, and we locked the door, luckily, and we stayed alive. You know, I was sure we’re going to die too. I was sure the terrorist that was in my home entered and would kill us, me, my boyfriend, and my other daughter. But luckily we survived. But my mom has disappeared and my daughter has disappeared.”

The three relatives taken were Galit’s sister’s children and their father, Ofer Kalderon. “My sister’s kids, Erez, he was such a good friend of my daughters. He’s 12 years old and Sahar, the most beautiful girl you can imagine, 16 years old, and their father, the ex of my sister. Beautiful boy, beautiful man with a large heart. And they were taken also.

“I’m so scared. I am so scared. I ask you to imagine how it feels, but I try not to imagine what they are going through and where they are. I just pray, pray that…they can be protected by some big force…you know, the good force of the universe. It just sends them energies, you know, I want them to be safe. I’m so afraid.”

