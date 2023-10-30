How a Zim-style Election will be prevented in SA

There are measures in place to ensure that South Africa’s national election next year is not marred by the controversies that resulted in the recent election in Zimbabwe being declared not free and that fair. That assurance comes from Mawethu Mosery, the Deputy Chief Electoral Officer of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa. Her says the IEC will get around possible controversies by the inclusion of all political parties “every step” in the preparation of the election; allowing litigation to be taken through its fullness; and “definitely making sure that political contestants have people who are watching the process for them, the party agents who are there throughout from special votes through to counting and signing off the results slip”. – Chris Steyn

