Top Muslim strategist calls on SA to stop “incitement protests”…

A prominent Muslim strategic consultant on the Middle East has called on South Africans to stop “incitement protests” against Israel. Mohammad Kabiya makes the call in an interview with BizNews in which he says Hamas terrorists killed not only Jews in the October 7 terror attack, but also Arab Muslims. He lists all the reasons why he does not regard Israel as an “Apartheid State; and he stresses that the Hamas terror attack was contrary to all human standards and all of the Islamic Sharia rules. He says the terrorists are not Muslims, but barbarians. And he slams the Hamas leaders “with billions of dollars” who are staying in Arab capitals in luxury hotels while “dealing and selling the Arab blood, the Palestinian’s blood…” – Chris Steyn

Kabiya has this warning for anti-Semitic South Africans: “I’ve been in South Africa. I’ve been… (to) Wits University…And I heard there…protesters…supporting the Palestinian people: from the river to the sea, Palestine would be free. I want to ask the South African people, when you hear this sentence again, you have to remember what happened on October 7th, because if, from the river to the sea, it will be free from the Israelis, it will be controlled by Hamas and Hamas will murder everyone that is contrary to them.

“…if you hear it again in your campuses and in your universities, you have to know that these people, they want Hamas to control and…occupying the whole area between the river and between the sea and to murder and to kill the people there…Then you have to limit it, you have to stop this incitement protests against Israel and anti-Semitism protests against Israel.”

Commenting on Israel being labelled an Apartheid State, Kabiya says: “I have to say that I’ve been the strategic advisor for the prime minister, to the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. And which kind of Apartheid brings a Bedouin Muslim guy to be a strategic advisor to the prime minister? And we have at least 15 members of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament…And we have a high-ranking general in the army. They are Muslims. And we have high officers in the police system and we have a judge in the Supreme Court…”

Kabiya feels that in some situations Arabs have too much democracy in Israel. “We had some of the Arab members of the Knesset that incite against the IDF (Israeli Defence Force), they incite against the government in Israel above the podium of the Knesset. And nobody did anything to them. Nobody limited them to incite against the government and the IDF.”

He adds: “We have Arabs everywhere here. They can be anything they want. They can be anything that they dream to be.”

Kabiya describes the terror attack on October 7th as “a barbarian attack. Not by human people”.

He says when the “terrorists of Hamas, of the new ISIS” invaded the villages of Israel, they “killed, murdered, raped, slaughtered babies, women and old men just because they are Israelis. Not only Jewish people, but also Arab Muslims, Bedouins. They murdered more than 1,400 people. Jews and Bedouins, Muslims. What they did for the Israelis is like what ISIS did for the Syrian people and for the Yazidi women in Iraq.”

He stresses that what Hamas did was “contrary to all of the human, humanity standards and all of the Islamic Sharia rules…”

“…and they are not Muslims, they are only wearing…the Islam uniform, but they are not Muslims they are barbarians…”

Kabiya accuses some Hamas leaders “with billions of dollars” of “staying in the Arab capitals in luxury hotels and they are dealing and selling the Arab blood, the Palestinian’s blood…”

Asked if he believes Hamas can be defeated, Kabiya says: “We will destroy them. Israel will destroy Hamas. Absolutely, we will destroy them because we can’t live with this terror organisation…We have to destroy the infrastructure of Hamas. And we will win.”

