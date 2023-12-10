R1m reward for info that can convict DA councillor’s assassins

By Chris Steyn

A R1-million reward is being offered for information that can convict the assassins of the Democratic Alliance (DA’s) uMngeni Chief Whip, Councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu – who was shot 10 times in front of his family last week.

This was confirmed to BizNews by DA National spokesperson and MP Solly Malatsi.

It follows the appointment of an independent task force of experienced homicide detectives to work with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to bring the killers to “swift” justice.

Malatsi confirmed that top investigators from the United States’ FBI and the United Kingdom’s Scotland Yard formed part of the team. However, for security reasons, he did not deem it wise to expose their identities. He also would not divulge details of their previous cases in which they had successfully brought the perpetrators of political assassinations to justice elsewhere in the world as that would unmask them.

The independent international task force was established after police in KwaZulu-Natal failed to act on evidence of threats against the councillor; the phone rang answered at the local police station when he was killed; and detectives took hours to turn up at the scene of his murder.

Malatsi said the task force would use “cutting-edge forensics and technology” to identify both the assassins who pulled the triggers, as well as their “cowardly masters” who gave the instructions to murder Councillor Ndlovu.

“The communications of the assassins with the faceless cowards who hid in the shadows giving the instructions to murder have already provided vital clues that are being vigorously pursued.”

Once the task force had gathereds “compelling evidence” it would bring charges with both the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in South Africa, as well as the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Malatsi said there was a clear precedent to prosecute the perpetrators of pre-election violence as it fell under the criteria of crimes of humanity.

In addition, the DA would request the establishment of an international tribunal to prosecute “the cowardly masters of the assassins”, and so put a spotlight on political killings in South Africa.

“The murder of Councillor Ndlovu is not an isolated incident but part of a deliberate and ongoing campaign of terror to target and murder honest officials who have the courage to oppose criminals who prey on communities,” Malatsi said in an earlier statement.

He added that these political assassinations posed “an existential threat to the integrity” of the 2024 election.

“If parties cannot campaign freely for fear of violence and murder, it undermines the freedom and fairness of the election.”

