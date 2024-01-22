Mashaba: SA will become a failed state if the ANC is not unseated…

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba paints a grim picture of what a future South Africa will look like if the African National Congress (ANC) is not unseated in this year’s historic national elections. He predicts that the country will become a failed State – and says Zimbabwe will look like a Sunday school picnic by comparison. He speaks to BizNews after yet another fire gutted yet another hijacked building in Johannesburg where failing infrastructure has also resulted in gas explosions and excessive flood damage. “…if this government is elected back into power in South Africa, then we must accept it’s going to become… another failed African state…I can assure you, when we fail, Zimbabwe will look like a Sunday school picnic.”

Highlights from the interview

The failure of service delivery in Africa’s richest city:

“So what we are seeing happening right now, it is still really the beginning until such time that this government, this unpatriotic, uncaring government is removed.

“Otherwise, if we can try anything else, we can try it, but we must understand, we must accept the consequences of us being afraid to really deal with issues head on.

“Because if we think we can deal with this with soft political platitudes, we will be playing with the lives of South Africans and innocent people.

Can Johannesburg’s decay be halted and reversed?

“Well, it can be halted and reversed if people of South Africa, particularly us black people -because we’re in a majority, us black people are the ones to decide who gets into government -particularly the youth, can come out and vote and vote this government out of power.

|Otherwise, this country, come 2024 elections if this government is elected back into power in South Africa, then we must accept it’s going to become one of another failed African state. And South Africa, I can assure you, when we fail, Zimbabwe will look like a Sunday school picnic.”

Homeland governance was “more progressive” than ANC governance:

“I can tell you when ANC took over Bophuthaswana in1994, Bophuthatswana was one of the most progressive places in South Africa with a limited budget Lucas Mangoppe used to get from the National Party.

“So…if we knew then what we know today, we can imagine if we had someone like Lucas Mangope being in charge of national treasury, national budget, where will this country be?

“I started my business career in so-called Bophuthatswana. Never had contact with Lucas Mangope or any of his officials. Never personally met Lucas Mangopo before. I started in a 200- square meter factory. Five years later, I built my own factory, 6,000 square meters. No government official ever came anywhere near me….I did not need any politician to open doors for me.

“And 1994 came. Can you do anything today without government intervention? That’s why you see today captains of industry are also captured by this corrupt government.”

How South Africa will looks if the ANC retains power:

“Well, what you are seeing here…honestly, as I said, Zimbabwe will look like a Sunday school picnic because with the level of high unemployment, particularly of the youth, with the deep-rooted corruption, with load shedding….

“All these things are going to continue because the ANC…it is not a question of only being corrupt. They have no knowledge of what they are doing. These are people not really trained to do anything. They’ve never done anything in their lives. So we put them in charge of institutions and instead of allowing the bureaucrats, allowing the administration to be independent, there’s political interference.

“So you’re looking at all the top structures of the ANC government, are all cadres with no knowledge. Even those with the knowledge, unfortunately, you try and do anything that is inside the law, the ANC government would not allow you. You’ve got to be part of their corruption.

“So in the event of the ANC retaining power, I’m afraid – and I’m not a prophet and I don’t profess to be one – I’m really dreadful of another five years of ANC government.”

