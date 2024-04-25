Australian mining group BHP has launched a R650bn takeover bid for SA’s 107-year-old one-time global giant Anglo American – a company now worth just a quarter of BHP’s value. If successful, the deal would merely be “material” rather than “game-changing” for BHP, which is attracted by its rival’s South American copper mines. A key part of the BHP bid is that Anglo must first unbundle its major South African assets Kumba Iron Ore and Anglo Platinum, which the Aussies don’t want any part of. Veteran asset manager Piet Viljoen shares his insights, explaining it’s an opening salvo in what could be a lengthy process. He says the bid illustrates SA’s wealth-destructive political governance, practically reflecting the impact of deteriorating national infrastructure and unfriendly business legislation. He spoke to Alec Hogg of BizNews.

Highlights from the Interview

In a recent interview between Alec Hogg and Piet Viljoen, they discussed BHP Billiton’s bid for Anglo American Corporation, a significant development in South African business.

Background: BHP Billiton’s bid for Anglo American is a significant event in South African business, reflecting Anglo’s decline from a global giant to a smaller entity compared to BHP. Global Competitiveness: Anglo’s diminished size highlights South Africa’s lag in global competitiveness and the challenges faced by its mining industry. Asset Divestment: The bid includes preconditions for Anglo to divest certain assets, reflecting BHP’s strategic focus and potential challenges in managing South African assets. Copper Assets: BHP’s interest in Anglo’s copper assets, particularly in South America, underscores the importance of copper in future industries like electrification. Diamond Industry: Discussion on the diamond industry, Botswana’s role, and potential complexities in the bid related to De Beers and diamond assets within Anglo American. Government Influence: Consideration of government influence on the bid, potential political factors, and the overall market outlook regarding the bid’s success and implications. Investor Perspective: A cautious outlook on Anglo’s performance, highlighting BHP’s strategic value in the market and considerations for investors interested in this mega-deal.

