Wilgenhof gets SU Council reprieve – anatomy of the ‘Nagligte’ scandal

Allegations of institutionalised racism and abuse of younger students at the Wilgenhof residence of Stellenbosch University created a media storm. The university established a three-person panel headed by Adv NC de Jager to investigate. It recommended that the 121-year-old residence for around 200 students in the heart of the campus be closed at the end of the 2024 academic year. The University’s Council this week suspended the closure pending further investigation – a decision welcomed by Jaco Rabie of the Wilgenhof Alumni Association, which regards the panel’s report as “substantially flawed”. He explains why and provides context in this interview with BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Join us for BizNews’ first investment-focused conference on Thursday, 12 September, in Hermanus, featuring top experts like Frans Cronje, Piet Viljoen, and more. Get insights on electricity and exploiting SA’s gas bounty from new and familiar faces. Register here.

Watch here

Listen here

Highlights from the interview

In a recent interview, Alec Hogg discussed the controversies surrounding Stellenbosch University’s Wilgenhof residence with Jaco Rabie, a representative of the Wilgenhof Alumni Association. Established in 1903, Wilgenhof has a rich history and currently houses around 200 residents. The residence has faced allegations of racism, white supremacy, and toxic initiation practices, which were investigated by a panel including Advocate De Jaaghe, Dr. Swemer, and Ms. Van der Bank. However, Rabie argues that the report from this panel is flawed, accusing it of accepting sensational media reports as fact and making broad, unsubstantiated conclusions.

Rabie clarifies that while there are welcoming programs for first-year students, they are monitored and reported upon by the university, and do not involve any abusive initiation practices. The Nakhluhta, or disciplinary committee, was a democratically elected body enforcing rules to maintain order among residents, not a secretive organization meting out arbitrary punishments.

Regarding the controversial rooms with Nazi symbols, Rabie explains one was an archive holding historical materials and the other contained graffiti. The panel itself found no evidence of physical or sexual violence in these rooms. Rabie emphasizes that the current residents are most affected by these false allegations, facing undue backlash despite the absence of any harmful practices. He praises the university council’s decision to seek more information before making any closure decisions and stresses the importance of hearing from the current, diverse residents. Rabie concludes by highlighting the Alumni Association’s commitment to supporting transformation and inclusivity at Wilgenhof.

Edited transcript of the interview ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Alec Hogg (00:16.238): Stellenbosch University’s Wilgenhof residence, started in 1903, is over 100 years old. Many alumni feel a strong connection to it, including the Wilgenhof Alumni Association, represented today by Jaco Rabie. Yesterday was significant for the residents due to various allegations and a report by a seemingly rational panel, which, however, has not been fully accepted by the Stellenbosch University Council. Welcome, Mr. Rabie. Before we discuss Wilgenhof, could you tell us about yourself and your connection to the residence?

Jaco Rabie (01:08.22): Thanks, Alec. I joined Wilgenhof almost 25 years ago, as a first-year in 1997. I am now one of six members of the Wilgenhof Alumni Association managing committee. The Association represents about 3,500 alumni. Usually, we organize reunions and raise funds for bursaries, but recent events have been outside our usual activities.

Alec Hogg (02:08.142): In the Stellenbosch University context, how large is this residence? How many students stay there?

Jaco Rabie (02:32.06): Wilgenhof is relatively small, with 180 to 200 residents. During my time, it was around 180, but now it’s about 200, including postgraduates under certain circumstances. The residence is located in the heart of the campus and has occupied its current site for most of its history.

Alec Hogg (03:26.03): The story has attracted international attention, referring to initiations and a shadowy committee called the Nakhluhta, meaning “the night lights,” dating back to 1914. Concerns were raised by a reputable panel, including Advocate De Jaaghe, Dr. Swemer, and Ms. Van der Bank. However, the report has been accused of being biased. You said it was substantially flawed. Can you elaborate?

Jaco Rabie (04:47.1): Our objection is that the report accepted sensational media as fact, making sweeping conclusions about racism, white supremacy, and even Nazism. It heavily relies on so-called expert evidence without fair and accurate handling of facts. The panel’s terms of reference were extremely broad, making it difficult to focus on the core issues. We believe the panel got caught up in the sensationalism rather than cutting through it.

Alec Hogg (10:30.126): For those unfamiliar with Stellenbosch University, was this Nakhluhta organization responsible for harsh disciplinary actions? Did initiation continue at the university? Were there secret rooms used for such activities?

Jaco Rabie (11:48.22): Initiation is not the issue here. The welcoming program for first-years is monitored by the university. The Nakhluhta, or disciplinary committee, was democratically elected to enforce rules, not a secretive organization. Practices that were sensationalized in the media are long ceased. The panel got the timelines wrong, misrepresenting current practices.

Alec Hogg’s interview notes

Alec Hogg (17:33.582): What about the rooms with Nazi symbols? Were they remnants from the past or something else?

Jaco Rabie (17:58.524): One room was an archive holding historical materials. The other room had graffiti that looked strange out of context. The panel found no evidence of physical or sexual violence. The rooms reflected a long history, not dark practices.

Alec Hogg (20:59.438): Are current practices in Wilgenhof similar to those at other great universities with secret societies? Is there a real issue today?

Jaco Rabie (22:56.476): The current residents are most affected by these allegations, facing backlash despite the lack of truth in the accusations. The council’s decision to take more time and gather more information is welcome. The views of current residents, especially those from diverse backgrounds, are crucial. We aim to support the council in understanding that Wilgenhof is aligned with the university’s goals of inclusivity and respect.

Alec Hogg (28:41.454): Thank you, Jaco Rabie from the Wilgenhof Alumni Association. I’m Alec Hogg from BizNews.com.

Public Statement from Wilgenhof Alumni Association

WILGENHOF ALUMNI LOOKS FORWARD TO ENGAGE WITH UNIVERSITY ON THE RESIDENCE’S FUTURE

The Wilgenhof Alumni Association welcomes the decision by the Stellenbosch University (SU) Council to allow for an open and fair process regarding the future of the Wilgenhof men’s residence. The SU Council yesterday postponed making a final decision on the proposed closure of the residence and agreed that further consultation and consideration is necessary.

Since the release of a substantially flawed report recommending the closure of the residence two weeks ago, we have expressed our profound misgivings about the report to the management and Council of SU, as ultimately it would be irrational to take a decision of such consequence based on incorrect or misleading findings. We have consistently called for a fair and thorough process during which all stakeholders, including current and former residents, can be given a proper chance to be heard. It is clear, up to this point, that many of these viewpoints have not been properly heard and considered.

The Alumni Association therefore welcomes the call for further submissions. All affected and interested parties are now invited by the SU to comment on the implications of the possible closure of the residence, as well as whether alternatives to the closure should be considered.

The report that was before the Council yesterday was filled with unsubstantiated and often sweeping claims, as well as factual errors. The three authors of the report accepted sensational media coverage as objective truth and did not offer a sound evidentiary basis for the finding that the closure of Wilgenhof is the only option.

If Council had voted to endorse such a flawed report, it would have set a very dangerous precedent by which any activities could be subject to extreme sanction on the basis of little to no evidence of harm, without allowing due process to be followed.

Wilgenhof is not a place of “white supremacy” as the report sensationally claims. To claim that it honours the Ku Klux Klan and Nazism is absurd. The report established an inaccurate image of Wilgenhof in the public. This has caused serious distress among former and current residents.

The Wilgenhof Alumini are committed to participating in processes that help deal with South Africa’s complex and painful past – something which we have always been more than prepared to do as, evidenced by the fact that during the initial investigation earlier this year, the Alumni Association made submissions to the panel, including an apology for any harm caused during its 121-year history. The pain suffered by past residents and students, and that the retelling of such experiences was received as distressing by alumni and the university community, was also rightly acknowledged.

The Alumni Association itself has also been engaged in a process of cultural renewal at the residence since 2021, of which SU was supportive. Wilgenhof’s culture places an emphasis on making all students feel welcome. It fosters community, individualism, critical thinking, and respect.

The Alumni Association commits to fully participating in the process ahead in good faith and with a view to finding solutions that are in the best interest of the University and the communities that it serves.

Read also: