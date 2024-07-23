Olympic surprises? Assessing SA’s swimming, rowing gold medalists and the emerging talent

South African swimmers and rowers have overachieved in recent Olympics, delivering the lion’s share of the nation’s few medal winners. Tokyo 2021 gold and silver medalist Tatjana Smith (nee Shoenmaker) leads the country’s 12 swimmers while 2012 gold medal winning John Smith is one of three SA rowers at Paris 2024. Insiders Wayne Riddin and Paolo Cavalieri tell BizNews editor Alec Hogg about the medal hopefuls.

South Africa has a history of producing Olympic swimming champions like Penny Heyns, Chad Le Clos, Cameron Van der Burgh, and Tatjana Schoenmaker, who have risen from obscurity to national hero status. In an interview with Alec Hogg, swimming expert Wayne Riddin and rowing expert Paolo Cavalieri discuss South Africa’s prospects for the 2024 Olympics. Riddin, speaking from Australia, highlights that South African swimmers must keep pace with global standards, noting the need for better preparations post-Tokyo 2021. Despite fewer swimmers qualifying for 2024, he remains hopeful about talents like Tatjana Schoenmaker and Pieter Coetzé, who face tough competition.

Cavalieri discusses the rowing team’s efforts, supported by RMB, and their notable achievements, including gold in 2012 and silver in 2016. This year, the team fields a single scull with Paige Bardenhorst and a men’s coxless pair with John Smith and Chris Baxter, aiming to make it to the finals. Cavalieri emphasizes the gruelling nature of rowing races, which require strategic energy management over 2,000 meters.

The interview delves into the nuances of Olympic preparation, contrasting South Africa’s approach with leading nations like Australia and the US, and outlines the swimming events schedule. As the swimming events commence on the 27th, hopes are pinned on athletes like Erin Gallagher and Chad LeClo to set the tone for the team. The rowing events will be held at Vaires-sur-Marne, providing a high-standard venue for the races.

Edited transcript of the interview ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Alec Hogg (00:09.081): South Africans are often surprised by the achievements of their swimmers at the Olympic Games. Gold medalists Penny Heyns, Chad Le Clos, Cameron Van der Berghe, and most recently Tatjana Schoenmaker, have transformed from unknowns into national heroes. In this interview, we’ll assess the chances of the class of 2024 and find out how well South Africa’s rowing team is placed to build on the 2012 gold and 2016 silver medals. Of course, it’s Olympic time.

Alec Hogg (00:47.586): I’m delighted to have Wayne Riddin and Paolo Cavallari here to talk about aquatic sports, giving us an inside track for the BizNews tribe. Wayne, let’s start with you. Thanks for joining us from Australia. I guess you’d rather be in Paris?

Wayne Riddin (01:12.435): Yeah, definitely. I’ve been following this group of swimmers for many years. One of my ex-swimmers is there, so let’s hope they can perform as expected. I was part of the 2000 Olympics and warned that the world was jumping to a new level. Since Tokyo, I’ve been saying the same about Paris.

Alec Hogg (01:40.438): Paolo, you’ve been involved with rowing. Are RMB still supporting the sport?

Paolo Cavalieri (01:53.758): Yes, Alec, they are. RMB’s support has made a big difference and helped us stay in the Olympic qualifying race.

Alec Hogg (02:07.31): Rowing is a small sport in South Africa, yet we had a gold medal in 2012 and a silver in 2016. That’s quite an achievement. How prepared are we for the medal table this year? Why are there relatively few swimmers in the South African party?

Wayne Riddin (03:02.161): I’m not sure. The preparations since Tokyo weren’t as good as they should have been. We should have had more swimmers and opportunities for relay swimmers to encourage young talent. Unlike big nations like Australia and the US, where you must qualify at trials, South Africans qualify long before. It’s dangerous for the future if we don’t build from now through to 2028. The world has jumped to a new level, and we need to keep up.

Alec Hogg (05:35.807): Should we lower our expectations for Tatjana, who won a gold and a silver at the last Olympics?

Wayne Riddin (05:44.051): I really wouldn’t. Penny Haynes went from double gold to a third place in 2000. Tatjana could win double gold, but the competition is fierce. She needs to swim under 1:04 to take gold. It’s not just about talent; nerves play a big role. We should be happy with any medal and hope she can rise to the occasion.

Alec Hogg (07:21.481): South Africa won only three medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, two of which Tatjana brought back. Are there any other swimmers we should watch?

Wayne Riddin (07:42.643): There’s pressure on Pieter Coetzé in the 100 and 200 backstroke. But he’s ranked around 11th to 13th in the world. Making the final will be tough. Harold Zandberg, a top backstroker, questioned if Pieter’s start is good enough. He has the talent and a strong finish, so if he’s near the front with 10 meters to go, he could pull something off.

Alec Hogg (09:13.603): Do swimmers peak at the Olympics, or do they post their best times leading up to it?

Wayne Riddin (09:32.231): Leading nations like Australia and the US have trials, choose their team, and go into training camps as a team. They aim to win relays and medals. Our preparation is different. We had a group go to Montpelier for a camp, and another group went straight to the village. It’s hard to say which approach will work. Erin Gallagher starts with the 100 butterfly. If she does well, it could set the tone for the team.

Alec Hogg (11:19.205): When does the swimming start, and when should we be glued to the television sets?

Wayne Riddin (20:56.007): It starts on the 27th and lasts for eight days. Each event has a heat in the morning, a semi-final in the evening, and the final the following evening. Erin Gallagher starts with the 100 butterfly. Tatjana will be in the 100 breaststroke, and Pieter Coetzé in the 100 backstroke. Aimee Canny is doing the 200 freestyle. Matthew Sates has the 200 fly, and Chad Le Clos will be in the 100 fly at the end of the week. Kaylene Corbett in the 200 breaststroke is also one to watch.

Alec Hogg (13:00.781): What are the chances for the rowing team this time around?

Paolo Cavalieri (13:33.824): We’ve punched above our weight. We have two boats: a single scull with Paige Badenhorst and a men’s coxless pair with John Smith and Chris Baxter. Paige’s goal is to be in the top 12. John Smith is a third-time Olympian, and Chris Baxter complements him well. They finished fourth at a recent World Cup regatta. The aim is to make the final, and from there, anything is possible.

Alec Hogg (18:09.849): Is there much strategy in rowing, or is it just about going as fast as you can?

Paolo Cavalieri (18:17.078): Rowing is roughly a six-minute race over 2,000 meters. There are tactics, but at this level, it’s mostly about going all out. The week is managed with heats, semi-finals, and finals. Ideally, you want as few races as possible before the final to save energy.

Alec Hogg (19:59.26): Where is the rowing event held?

Paolo Cavalieri (20:03.286): The rowing event is in the east of Paris at a rowing center called Vaires-sur-Marne, a bespoke center built by the French 20 years ago. It’s a short train ride from Paris and provides neutral water conditions for the race.

Alec Hogg (24:32.044): I’m Alec Hogg from BizNews.com.

