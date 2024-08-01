Bitcoin’s future, interest rates, SA investment hurdles, and key investments in health and nuclear power – Vinny Lingham

Vinny Lingham discusses Bitcoin’s different futures under Trump vs. Biden, predicting significant impacts on the cryptocurrency’s value. He anticipates US interest rate cuts in December, criticizes South Africa’s investment climate, and highlights his focus on conscious health and nuclear power as key investment themes, including fish farming with SeaTopia.

Vinny Lingham, a South African-born American entrepreneur, identifies as a global entrepreneur, having started and funded businesses worldwide. Currently based in San Diego, he comments on the chaotic US election, noting that while some people oppose Trump regardless, others view the Democratic Party as corrupt for pushing Biden, leading to Harris’s nomination. He suggests that America’s path is concerning and believes that a Biden-Harris administration would be anti-crypto, while Trump might favor holding Bitcoin as a strategic reserve. Lingham forecasts Bitcoin reaching $120,000 if Trump wins but predicts it will drop if he loses.

Regarding his crypto assets, Lingham has diversified his investments and holds fewer crypto assets than in previous years. He expresses disillusionment with the crypto space, likening it to a casino due to the proliferation of coins. He expects long-term positive trends for crypto but remains cautious due to regulatory risks and market volatility.

Lingham also discusses broader investment themes, emphasizing conscious health and criticizing the quality of farmed fish. He advocates for healthier alternatives like SeaTopia, which feeds fish only kelp. He touches on inflation’s impact on food quality and highlights his investment in nuclear energy as a solution to water scarcity and energy issues. Optimistic about South Africa’s economic potential, he calls for deregulation to support small businesses and acknowledges the challenges posed by power outages. Despite these hurdles, he remains hopeful for the country’s future.

Bronwyn Nielsen (00:01.194)

Vini, Wikipedia describes you as a South African-born American internet entrepreneur. How do you describe yourself?

Vinny Lingham (00:10.422)

I’d like to see myself as a global entrepreneur. I’ve started companies in multiple countries and funded businesses around the world. I consider myself a citizen of the world. I was born in South Africa and now live in America. Who knows what the future holds? Maybe I’ll move to another country.

Bronwyn Nielsen (00:34.818)

Right now, you’re in San Diego, and the headlines are all about the US election on November 5th. What’s your take on what’s happening?

Vinny Lingham (00:52.632)

The situation is chaotic. The bullet missed Trump and hit Biden, leading to a lot of scrambling. Some people will vote against Trump no matter what. On the other hand, some see the Democratic Party as corrupt for pushing Biden beyond his capacity, leading to Kamala Harris’s nomination. Rumours about why Biden stepped down abound, but the bottom line is that America’s on a concerning path.

Bronwyn Nielsen (02:09.178)

What does this mean for the markets, especially for crypto? There are rumours that Biden and Harris are anti-crypto. Can we believe them?

Vinny Lingham (02:31.822)

It’s hard to say. The current administration holds 200,000 Bitcoin and just started moving them on Monday. Trump wants to keep it as a strategic reserve, while Democrats argue it’s used for money laundering. Bitcoin’s main use has been evading government controls and taxes. There’s no guarantee Bitcoin will hit astronomical levels like a million dollars a coin, but it’s possible.

Bronwyn Nielsen (03:53.05)

You forecast Bitcoin at $120,000 by the end of the year. Is that tied to Trump winning?

Vinny Lingham (03:59.023)

Yes, if Trump wins, Bitcoin could rise. If he loses, it might tank. The Harris-Biden administration is anti-crypto. They might pander to the crypto community for votes, but their long-term stance won’t favour it. Recently, they retracted their assault on 10 coins, which is good news, but it’s election year tactics.

Bronwyn Nielsen (05:14.404)

With all this uncertainty, how are you positioning your crypto assets?

Vinny Lingham (05:23.266)

My crypto holdings are lower than previous years. I’ve diversified into other investments. I have crypto investments, but the day-to-day movements don’t affect me much.

Bronwyn Nielsen (05:51.166)

Have you lost enthusiasm for crypto as an asset class?

Vinny Lingham (05:59.445)

Yes, I have. The crypto space looks like a big casino now with over 10,000 coins. Unless you’re deeply involved daily, it’s hard to place bets. I invest in funds and let fund managers do the work. The day-to-day fluctuations don’t bother me much.

Bronwyn Nielsen (06:42.458)

What’s your long-term outlook for crypto?

Vinny Lingham (06:45.504)

The long-term trend is probably up. By 2030, I expect good returns over the next 5-7 years, despite ups and downs. Funds spread money across many investments, so the wins balance out the losses. Having a lot of exposure to crypto is risky unless you know how to secure it properly.

Bronwyn Nielsen (07:25.134)

Regulation is a risk that must come eventually.

Vinny Lingham (07:29.034)

Exactly. Governments and regulators will step in. That’s why I’ve taken a backseat in crypto. I’m mainly investing in funds now, with occasional crypto trading.

Bronwyn Nielsen (07:49.774)

Another event likely to influence your assets is US interest rates. Bank of America predicts a rate cut in December, not September. What’s your take as an armchair economist?

Vinny Lingham (08:26.958)

I’m bearish. I don’t think Powell can cut rates now. Maybe in September, but it’s not guaranteed. If the Fed cuts rates, it signals the end of the hiking cycle, which could cause rebound inflation. If Trump wins, it will likely be inflationary due to immigration policies. Powell admitted illegal immigration helps lower inflation. So, cutting rates before the election could be risky. The best move for the Fed is to wait until December when they know who wins.

Bronwyn Nielsen (11:34.996)

South Africans listening might be upset if the first rate cut is only in December, as we follow the Fed closely.

Vinny Lingham (11:58.804)

South Africa needs to decouple from the US and run a better economy. The Treasury in South Africa is well-run, with better debt-to-GDP levels than most countries. But the country needs more infrastructural spending and less red tape. The legacy of apartheid still creates unnecessary hurdles. With a new coalition government, maybe things will change.

Bronwyn Nielsen (13:35.226)

Are you volunteering to head up a commission to make South Africa more investor-friendly?

Vinny Lingham (14:54.552)

I wouldn’t head it up, but I’d definitely join and contribute.

Bronwyn Nielsen (14:59.662)

I’ll mobilize and see if we can start a commission. Let’s move on to where you’re finding value in investments. Magda Wiaziczka from Signia mentioned weight loss drugs as a future play. What’s your take?

Vinny Lingham (15:57.688)

I focus on investments in conscious health. I’m fundamentally against weight loss drugs for non-diabetics. Many friends who took them look unhealthy, having lost muscle instead of fat. Up to 76% of weight loss from these drugs is muscle loss, leading to long-term negative outcomes.

Bronwyn Nielsen (17:41.976)

So talk to me about the conscious health theme that you brought to the table.

Vinny Lingham (17:46.284)

Yeah. So I disinvested in a fish farm operation called SeaTopia, SeaTopia.fish. I was always against farm fish, and I think nobody should eat farm fish. It’s unhealthy. When you’re told to eat salmon for healthy fats, it’s rubbish if it’s farmed salmon. They’re typically fed things like tuna trimmings, cornmeal, and dyes. They add dyes because feeding fish corn (which they don’t find in the ocean) turns them white, so they dye it to look pink. The dyes aren’t healthy, and the fish aren’t metabolically designed to digest corn, which increases the ratio of Omega-6 to Omega-3 fats. Omega-6s are inflammatory, and Omega-3s are anti-inflammatory. You should aim for high Omega-3s and cut out Omega-6s from your diet. The issue with fish farming is that feeding fish their natural diet, like kelp, is expensive.

I invested in SeaTopia because they feed fish only kelp. The fish is more expensive but healthier—mercury-tested, no artificial dyes, and no microplastics. It’s available mainly in America and a bit in Canada. I encourage South African fish farmers to contact SeaTopia. The global food system is broken due to the need to scale up for the growing population, leading to lower food quality.

Vinny Lingham (20:09.902)

Inflation is the biggest issue. For example, supermarkets refuse to raise prices despite inflation, forcing fish farmers to cut costs, often switching from kelp to corn feed. This degrades the fish’s quality. Inflation leads to lower food quality over time due to rising costs and government spending. This trend is evident in America, where people are getting sicker, though doctors often don’t acknowledge why. I’m working on a documentary about healthier living addressing these issues.

Bronwyn Nielsen (21:45.362)

When will the documentary be done?

Vinny Lingham (21:48.91)

It’ll be out early 2025, focusing on healthier living and related issues.

Bronwyn Nielsen (21:58.2)

Is water scarcity on your radar from an investment perspective?

Vinny Lingham (22:13.208)

Water scarcity is a localized problem. The bigger issue is energy. With enough energy, we can desalinate ocean water. I recently invested in a nuclear energy company because energy is the key to solving water issues.

Bronwyn Nielsen (22:52.05)

Energy is a major issue, especially in South Africa. Are you investing further in energy and renewables?

Vinny Lingham (23:10.702)

My main bet in energy is modular nuclear reactors. The company I invest in could ship 50 modular reactors to provide a gigawatt of power, but they need government approval. These reactors are the size of a shipping container and could be shipped and installed easily in South Africa.

Bronwyn Nielsen (23:59.347)

Are there any themes I’ve missed that we should close on?

Vinny Lingham (24:17.966)

I’m hopeful about South Africa’s economy with a coalition government. Positive changes are happening, but it will take time. The government should deregulate the economy to help small businesses thrive. The right-hand economy favours big businesses, so we need to grow the small business sector.

Bronwyn Nielsen (24:54.626)

Is Silicon Cape still an opportunity?

Vinny Lingham (24:58.734)

As a region, it’s great, but South Africa has fundamental issues. Power outages make it hard to function. It’s not normal to have power outages in cafes in America. However, South Africa has become resilient with decentralizing the power grid. I’m optimistic for the long term, but there’s work to be done in the short term.

Bronwyn Nielsen (25:41.582)

Vinnie, thank you so much for your time. You’ve been incredibly gracious. Vinnie Lingham, global entrepreneur here on BizNews.com.

