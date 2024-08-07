Mulder: Explaining Oudtshoorn’s seismic change as FF+ dumps DA for ANC

Corné Mulder shares the reasons why his FF+ broke its longtime alliance with the DA, creating a fresh governing coalition with the ANC in the Western Cape town of Oudtshoorn. Mulder, the longest-serving member of South Africa’s Parliament, argues that in an era where the biggest political party has just 40% of the national vote, structures that previously defined political opposition are not necessarily still fit for purpose. Mulder spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

South Africa’s political landscape is undergoing significant changes, but unity within coalition governments remains uncertain. In Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba’s support for the ANC surprised many. Meanwhile, in Oudtshoorn, conflicts between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front Plus have come to the fore. Dr. Cornelius Mulder discussed the instability in Oudtshoorn post-election. The town has 25 council seats split among various parties, including the ANC, DA, and smaller groups. A coalition formed in June 2022 initially succeeded but faltered due to disagreements with Mayor Chris McPherson, who unilaterally made decisions, prompting a motion of no confidence and the formation of a new coalition excluding the DA.

Dr. Mulder highlighted the DA’s failure to replace the mayor despite documented misconduct, leading to ongoing instability. He criticized the DA’s arrogance and inability to cooperate in coalitions, affecting governance in multiple areas, including George and the Garden District. At the national level, the DA’s preference for alliances with the ANC alone further complicates broader coalition efforts.

Despite these challenges, Dr. Mulder remains optimistic about demonstrating effective governance through their coalition efforts, aiming to set a new template for future governance in South Africa. The situation in Johannesburg, with Mashaba’s shifting alliances, further underscores the complex and evolving political dynamics. Dr. Mulder emphasizes the necessity of taking risks and making decisive actions to achieve meaningful political progress.

Alec Hogg (00:08.972): South Africa’s political transition is well underway. Things are holding at the government of national unity, but cohesion further down the line is questionable. In Johannesburg, Herman Machaba supported the ANC, surprising many. In Oudtshoorn, Western Cape, issues between the Democratic Alliance and the Freedom Front Plus have emerged. Dr. Corné Mulder will unpack this for us.

Alec Hogg (01:05.165): After the election on May 29, we were excited about a new era in South Africa, expecting changes at all levels of government. But it’s not working in Oudtshoorn. Corné, can you explain? We know there are 25 seats: ANC has 7, DA has 7, PA won a by-election, you have 3, and there are 4 other small parties. ACOSA also has 2. It seems to be a bit of a yo-yo.

Dr. Corné Mulder (01:58.441): You’re right, Alec. Oudtshoorn has been unstable for a long time. In June 2022, we formed a coalition with the DA (7 seats), us (3), ACOSA (2), and Samstan (1). We governed well initially. But problems arose with the mayor, Chris McPherson, who didn’t understand how coalitions work. He made deals with the ANC behind our backs, which ended the coalition. On July 22, we had a meeting in Mossel Bay to address this, but the DA refused to replace the mayor. The motion of no confidence passed, and we had to elect a new government. We then created a government of local unity with several parties, excluding the DA, who boycotted the meeting.

Dr. Corné Mulder (03:54.715): We are committed to this coalition but cannot work with this mayor. We asked the DA for a new candidate, but they refused. This led to the motion of no confidence passing, and we formed a new government without the DA.

Alec Hogg (05:56.559): It’s interesting that different areas might have different partners.

Dr. Corné Mulder (06:27.721): Yes, you have to work with the election results. In Oudtshoorn, we have nine political parties and must find a way to bring stability. We proposed a government of local unity, but the DA refused to join. We’re moving forward with a coalition of six parties, excluding the DA.

Alec Hogg (07:29.683): How bad is McPherson as a mayor?

Dr. Corné Mulder (07:35.847): He acts on his own, ignoring coalition agreements. We documented 17 incidents where he acted unilaterally. We gave the DA a chance to replace him, but they didn’t.

Alec Hogg (08:39.974): What is his background?

Dr. Corné Mulder (08:45.489): He was with the National Party and has his own ideas. His high-handed approach doesn’t work in a coalition. For instance, he pushed for the council to pay for moving a pipeline, against coalition wishes, and fired the infrastructure director without due process.

Alec Hogg (10:38.394): The DA is known for good management. Why isn’t this working here?

Dr. Corné Mulder (10:57.063): The DA’s arrogance is a problem. They think they can co-opt other parties for votes without true coalition cooperation. This undermines the idea of a government of national unity.

Alec Hogg (12:16.204): If you get this right, it could be a new template for governance.

Dr. Corné Mulder (12:24.807): Yes, we aim to demonstrate that we can govern effectively. The DA’s refusal to join undermines their electorate in Oudtshoorn, leaving them in the opposition.

Alec Hogg (12:37.607): You mentioned frustrations with the DA in other areas as well.

Dr. Corné Mulder (12:53.275): Yes, the DA’s approach in coalitions has been problematic in multiple areas, including George and the Garden District. Their arrogance is a recurring issue.

Alec Hogg (13:30.603): How does this play out at the national level?

Dr. Corné Mulder (13:34.505): The DA’s attitude is similar at the national level. They prefer coalitions with the ANC alone, sidelining other parties. This undermines the broader coalition efforts.

Alec Hogg (16:09.427): The electorate sent a strong signal for unity. How is your leader handling his portfolio?

Dr. Corné Mulder (16:21.275): Dr. Grunewald will make a success of Correctional Services. However, it’s not an ideal portfolio for our support base. We should have negotiated better for a more impactful position.

Alec Hogg (17:31.52): If successful, this could be a new template for governance.

Dr. Corné Mulder (17:46.601): Yes, success in these roles can demonstrate our ability to govern effectively. Taking action, even with risks, is necessary to make a difference.

Alec Hogg (18:34.91): What’s happening in Johannesburg with Herman Mashaba?

Dr. Corné Mulder (18:46.407): Johannesburg is problematic. The DA’s reluctance to form a provincial government of unity in Gauteng complicates things. Action SA, facing challenges, decided to work with whoever necessary to save Johannesburg. The current mayor from Al-Jamaa is not successful.

Alec Hogg (21:48.188): We’re entering a fascinating political period. Dr. Corné Mulder, the longest-serving MP in South Africa, gives us his insights. I’m Alec Hogg from BizNews.com.

