Chaos returns to Comrades, CMA veterans want Gayton’s intervention

The battle for the soul of the Comrades Marathon is not over – despite the crushing victory which runners achieved at the recent Special General Meeting in Pietermaritzburg. Pressure from those resisting demands for a clean administration has resulted in four resignations from the CMA board, including its respected chair and vice chair. Veteran competitor Barry Holland, who has finished 49 Comrades Marathons, the most of anyone, has been intimately involved. He says the situation is fast reaching a point where intervention will be required from Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie. He spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

