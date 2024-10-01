BizNews Briefing – Capitec; BHI; GNU; Chinese business threat; Luxury gyms.

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing, Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie shares some of the group’s secret sauce (another stonking set of numbers released today); Magnus Heystek on a 30-year ban for the duo who owned large brokerage Local & Global, facilitators of the BHI ponzi; the FT on how improving Chinese manufacturers threaten everyone else; rising star of political analysis Makone Maja on the GNU; and The Economist explains why luxury gyms are booming ($40k a year membership anyone?)

