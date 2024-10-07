BizNews Briefing – Magnus Heystek; Neil de Beer; Don Ncube; Walter Aylett and more…

Magnus Heystek talks all things markets in today’s Biznews Briefing. The impact of Friday’s positive US jobs data, geopolitics, the Rand and he looks at gold as a safe haven amidst rising Middle East tensions. Today’s briefing also has Neil de Beer on SA’s “wrecking ball” GNU, Don Ncube on SA’s untapped gas potential and Walter Aylett on investing in Tesla. In the absence of BizNews founder and editor Alec Hogg, this episode of the BizNews Briefing is hosted by Nielsen Network CEO, Bronwyn Nielsen.

