Unmasking the BHI trust: South Africa’s R2.9 billion ponzi scheme

In this BizNews recap we look back at when South Africa’s financial world was shaken by the collapse of the BHI Trust, a Ponzi scheme that defrauded thousands of investors out of R2.9 billion. Promising steady returns, the scheme lured in retirees, pensioners, and high-net-worth individuals, only to leave them financially devastated. Founded by Craig Warriner during the 2008 financial crisis, the BHI Trust operated for years, deceiving even experienced investors. As the fraud unraveled, key players like Warriner, Michael Haldane, and Sona Pillay faced the law, revealing a web of deceit, money laundering, and negligence. The fallout left investors questioning how such a massive scheme went undetected for so long.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Watch here

Listen here

Transcript of the video ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

South Africa has witnessed its fair share of financial scandals, but few have rocked the investment world as hard as the BHI Trust Ponzi scheme. The scale of the fraud, the high-profile individuals involved, and the devastation left in its wake have made it one of the most notorious financial crimes in the country’s history.

But first Let’s start with the basics: what exactly is a Ponzi scheme?

[SECTION 1: WHAT IS A PONZI SCHEME?]

A Ponzi scheme is a type of investment scam where returns for earlier investors are paid using the capital of newer investors. There is no legitimate profit from the investments. The scheme relies on continuous inflows of new money to stay afloat, which inevitably leads to collapse when the scheme can no longer attract new investors.

In the case of the BHI Trust, thousands of investors, including retirees and pensioners, were promised steady returns on their investments. Instead, their money was being siphoned into a fraudulent system designed to enrich the scheme’s operators.

[SECTION 2: THE ORIGINS – 2008 FINANCIAL CRISIS AND CRAIG WARRINER]

The BHI Trust, founded by Craig Warriner, began to take shape around 2008, coinciding with the global financial crash. During this period of market volatility, investors were desperate for safe havens. Warriner took advantage of this environment by offering seemingly sound investment strategies, backed by his reputation as an expert day trader. He promised consistent returns, focusing on stocks like BHP Billiton and Anglo American.

But behind the façade, Warriner was operating a classic Ponzi scheme. According to financial analysis, of the R2.9 billion he received from clients, only R584 million was invested in legitimate assets. The rest of the funds were held in a money market account, used to pay out returns to earlier investors and support Warriner’s lavish lifestyle.

[SECTION 3: THE COLLAPSE AND WARREN’S SENTENCING]

By 2023, the scheme collapsed when new investments dried up, leaving over 1,800 investors in financial ruin. Warriner, realizing the walls were closing in, surrendered to the authorities in October of that year. In a plea deal, he confessed to 207 counts of fraud and violating the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services FAIS Act by operating without a financial services provider (FSP) license.

In May 2024, Warriner was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Despite being convicted of multiple fraud charges, many sentences will run concurrently. But even behind bars, Warriner’s actions had already set the stage for more damning revelations about his co-conspirators.

[SECTION 4: MICHAEL HALDANE, GLOBAL AND LOCAL, AND THE FSCA INVESTIGATION]

Michael Haldane, founder of Global & Local Investment Advisors (GLAI), and his former associate Mauro Forlin played significant roles in enabling the BHI Trust. Both were debarred for 30 years by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) after it was revealed that they facilitated investments in the fraudulent scheme.

The FSCA found that Haldane and Forlin failed to assess the risk profiles of their clients, which included pensioners with limited financial options. This negligence was a key factor in the scheme’s eventual collapse. The FSCA stated:

“The BHI Trust was not an authorised financial services provider. Haldane and Forlin did not properly assess the appropriateness of the BHI Trust product in relation to client risk profiles, leading to devastating financial consequences for investors.”

“Brenthurst Wealth Management founder Magnus Heystek shared his views with BizNews, pointing out that the debarment of Haldane and Forlin was akin to a life sentence in the financial sector.

‘The BHI Trust and the individuals involved were very naughty guys. They’ve been stealing and siphoning money for many years,’ Heystek told us, adding that he was surprised it took so long for the scheme to be exposed.”

“Heystek also shed light on why the BHI Trust attracted so many wealthy investors. Contrary to what one might expect, it wasn’t the promise of extraordinary returns that lured them in. Instead, it was the allure of ‘tax-free money.’ Investors were reportedly told that their returns would not be declared to SARS, making the scheme even more attractive to high-net-worth individuals.”

[SECTION 5: SONA PILLAY, MONEY LAUNDERING, AND CASINO GAMBLING]

Another key figure in this saga is Sona Pillay, who took over as director of Rubicon Administrative Services (RAS), an entity closely tied to the BHI Trust. Pillay was charged with fraud and money laundering, with allegations that he laundered over R800 million through Sun City’s casino over a four-year period.

Court documents reveal that Pillay visited the casino 131 times between 2019 and 2024, disguising his illegal activities as a gambling habit. It was later uncovered that he had moved over R14 million through the casino following Warriner’s arrest in October 2023.

During his bail hearing, Captain Ernest Khangale, the investigating officer, stated:

“This trust did not exist without the aid of close and related-party enablers. Funds were channeled through various entities to perpetuate the fraud.”

Pillay and Haldane were both granted bail of R100,000 each, and their next court appearance is set for October 16, 2024.

Read more: BHI Ponzi: Michael Haldane and Sona Pillay granted bail

[SECTION 6: THE IMPACT ON VICTIMS]

The most devastating part of this story lies in the damage done to the victims. Retirees, pensioners, and ordinary Soud th Africans who had placed their trust and savings in the BHI Trust were left with nothing. Many lost their entire life savings, leaving them financially crippled at a time when they could least afford it.

One investor shared her story:

“I had worked my whole life to save enough for retirement. Now I have nothing, and at my age, I can’t start over.”

Despite the efforts of authorities to recover the stolen funds, it’s unlikely that investors will ever see full restitution.

[CONCLUSION]

The BHI Trust Ponzi scheme serves as a sobering reminder of the risks in the world of unregulated financial services. Questions remain: How did the scheme operate undetected for so long? Could regulators have acted sooner? And what safeguards can be put in place to prevent this from happening again?

With the trial of Michael Haldane and Sona Pillay still ongoing, and the FSCA continuing its investigations, this story is far from over.

Stay tuned as we continue to follow developments in this case and explore the implications for South Africa’s financial system. My name is Asime Nyide and you’re watching BizNews.com

Read also