Equites Property CEO highlights growth, retail ties, and Amazon’s market disruption

Equites Property Fund sees growth in logistics and warehousing sectors, driven by strong retailer relationships and rising e-commerce. CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan emphasises the importance of logistics giants like DHL and DSV, highlighting the challenge Amazon’s entry poses. Renewable energy and infrastructure efficiency remain key to future competitiveness. Taverna-Turisan spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

