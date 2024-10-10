Mantengu Mining CEO Miller eyes transformation with Blue Ridge Platinum acquisition

Mantengu Mining, under the leadership of CEO Mike Miller, is poised for transformation with the strategic acquisition of the Blue Ridge Platinum mine. This deal represents a significant opportunity to unlock intrinsic value from distressed assets in a challenging economic landscape. Miller highlighted the plan to utilise Blue Ridge’s million-ton dump of high-grade chrome and PGMs, which could drive substantial production. By adopting a phased approach, Mantengu aims to revitalise the mine while prioritising local job creation and community empowerment. With support from stakeholders like the Industrial Development Corporation, Mantengu is focused on turning Blue Ridge into a profitable and sustainable operation. Miller spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Watch here

Listen here

Read also: