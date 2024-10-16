Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto on NASDAQ success and future growth potential

In an insightful interview, Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto discussed the advantages of being listed on the NASDAQ, the company’s innovative logistics strategy, and its focus on enhancing e-commerce capabilities. He highlighted the role of artificial intelligence in operations and emphasised the importance of attracting the right talent for sustained growth. Calisto spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

