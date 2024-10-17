NewsWrap from BizNews – Frans Cronje; controversial $75m SA Rugby deal; BHI Ponzi; Gayton McKenzie and more…

In this episode of NewsWrap, Frans Cronje provides insights into the ANC, GNU and Gauteng; Warren Wheatley unpacks a controversial $75 million private equity deal involving the Springboks; BizNews reporter Asime Nyide gives the latest on the BHI Ponzi scheme; Cedric Soule, the Global Legal Counsel for Turkcell, gives an update on the Turkish telecoms company’s ongoing legal battle with MTN; Bloomberg covers Kamala Harris’s fiery Fox News interview; and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, shares a wholesome, personal update.

