NewsWrap: Putin’s BRICS Summit hopes, SA market optimism, Naspers, Anglo American, Sasol and UN veto power debate

In today's BizNews NewsWrap, we bring you the latest highlights, from Russia's BRICS summit to the resurgence of South Africa's banking sector. Tune in for expert insights from Peter Armitage on SA market optimism, Steven Hurwitz on Naspers' unusual 100 day trading update, and mining maven Peter Major on Anglo American and Sasol. We also dive into RW Johnson's thought-provoking analysis on whether African states should receive veto power in the UN Security Council.

Hello and welcome to the BizNews NewsWrap, it’s Tuesday the 22nd of October, I’m Lucy Ferreira and I’ll be taking you through the top news items on BizNews today, ranging from the BRICS summit in Russia, to updates on SA Inc, Anglo American, Sasol and Naspers, and views from the inimitable Oxford scholar, RW Johnson on whether African states should receive veto power if granted permanent seats on the UN Security Council. Remember that you can find the full versions of these interviews and articles on BizNews.com, TV and Radio.

Let’s kick off with Chris Steyn in conversation with foreign policy analyst Sanusha Naidoo on the 2024 BRICS Summit being held in Russia at the moment: In the wake of international sanctions and increasing isolation following the Ukraine conflict, Russia aims to redefine its global influence

With confidence levels in South Africa’s banking sector on the rise and the government of national unity bringing renewed optimism, local markets are seeing signs of improvement.

But are international investors starting to take notice?

Alec Hogg spoke with the CEO of Anchor Capital, Peter Armitage who takes us through the factors driving this trend of cautious optimism.

Taking a deeper look at South African stocks, 36ONE Portfolio Manager Steven Hurwitz unpacks the unusual 100 day trading update from Naspers CEO Fabricio Bloisi.

As South African stocks and commodities garner more interest amongst shareholders and investors, Veteran Mining Maven Peter Major of Modern Corporate Solutions takes us through his views on Anglo American and Sasol.

“In global affairs, the ongoing debate around UN reform has brought renewed attention to the question of veto powers on the Security Council. With calls for African states to be granted permanent seats, there’s growing discourse over whether these nations should also have veto power—a privilege currently reserved for just five global powers. In his thought-provoking piece, RW Johnson delves into this issue, questioning whether Africa’s geopolitical standing justifies such demands.

That brings us to the end of today's NewsWrap