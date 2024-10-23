Sasfin’s downfall: Kokkie Kooyman on fraud and banking governance

In an enlightening conversation, Kokkie Kooyman of Denker Capital shares insights into the troubled saga of Sasfin, a bank with a storied history. From its early days of pioneering leasing to its recent struggles with fraud and rising non-performing loans, Kooyman highlights the systemic issues that have plagued the institution. As Sasfin faces a potential delisting from the JSE, Kooyman emphasizes the lessons for the banking sector in South Africa.

Kokkie Kooyman, a seasoned financial analyst from Denker Capital, recently sat down to discuss the unfolding crisis surrounding Sassfin, a bank that has long been a fixture in South Africa’s financial landscape. In a candid interview, Kooyman, who has known Sassfin for many years, reflects on its evolution and the challenges it faces today.

Sasfin began its journey as a pioneer in leasing, particularly in office equipment, with its early roots tracing back to the 1980s. Kooyman recalls how the bank, initially based in Rosebank, flourished under innovative leadership, attracting a substantial client base. However, despite its initial successes, funding always posed a challenge, leading to significant strategic partnerships, including the notable collaboration with David Shapiro, who played a pivotal role in expanding Sasfin’s market presence.

Yet, as Kooyman explains, the turning point for Sasfin came around 2018-2019. This period marked the onset of severe issues, notably a large-scale fraud scandal involving money laundering that compromised the integrity of the bank’s operations. Kooyman describes how internal conspiracies allowed certain employees to manipulate financial records, exacerbating Sasfin’s difficulties and contributing to a dramatic increase in non-performing loans.

The figures tell a sobering story. Non-performing loans surged from R249 million in 2018 to R726 million in 2019—a staggering tripling that indicated underlying systemic failures. This was compounded by previous financial missteps dating back to 2010, when the bank struggled with bad debts linked to private equity and property transactions. The financial fallout prompted management to re-evaluate Sasfin’s strategic direction, ultimately deciding to refocus on its core competencies: asset finance, specifically leasing, and wealth management.

Kooyman’s insights also touch upon the broader implications of Sasfin’s troubles. The recent Al Jazeera expose linking the bank to gold smuggling operations has only intensified scrutiny. He emphasizes that this issue is not isolated, as the Reserve Bank became involved, investigating unusual money flows that suggested deeper malfeasance.

The conversation then shifts to the critical issue of governance and risk management within financial institutions. Kooyman stresses the importance of robust underwriting processes and transparent financial practices, arguing that these are essential for early detection of potential fraud. The risks inherent in banking are profound; for instance, the allure of evergreening loans—extending credit to borrowers struggling to meet repayments—can mask deteriorating financial health.

Reflecting on the challenges facing the banking sector as a whole, Koeman expresses concern about proposals for a state-owned bank in South Africa. He warns that if Sassfin, with its private-sector oversight, could succumb to infiltration by criminal syndicates, a state entity might be even more vulnerable to such threats. This highlights the urgent need for competent leadership and stringent regulatory frameworks within any banking institution.

As Sasfin prepares to delist from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Kooyman reflects on the lessons that can be drawn from its decline. The bank’s struggles serve as a cautionary tale for the entire financial industry, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining core competencies and adhering to ethical standards. The road ahead for Sasfin is fraught with challenges, but the lessons learned could provide a valuable blueprint for other institutions navigating similar turbulent waters.

In conclusion, Kokkie Kooyman’s insights paint a sobering picture of Sasfin’s trajectory—a once-promising bank now beset by significant challenges. His reflections serve not only as an analysis of a specific case but also as a broader commentary on the importance of vigilance and integrity in the banking sector. As the financial landscape evolves, the lessons from Sasfin’s experience will undoubtedly resonate throughout South Africa’s financial community.

