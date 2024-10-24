North Korean troops to join Russia in Ukraine war: FT, Bloomberg and Rob Hersov unpack

In a startling development, reports suggest that North Korean soldiers are being deployed to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Satellite images from South Korea reveal troops being prepped in Russia’s Far East, raising concerns about global conflict escalation. This alliance signals a broader internationalization of the war, as experts question how the West will respond to this growing threat.

In a dramatic turn of events that is sure to raise eyebrows worldwide, reports have emerged that North Korean troops may soon be entering the war in Ukraine on the side of Russia. This development, which signals a growing alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang, was first reported by the Financial Times (FT), with satellite images released by South Korean intelligence backing up these claims. The images show North Korean soldiers being transported to Russia’s Far East, where they are allegedly being outfitted with Russian uniforms and weapons, with plans to deploy them on the Ukrainian battlefield.

Ian Davies, the FT’s Seoul bureau chief, reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently revealed that up to 10,000 North Korean troops could be deployed to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine. While this claim was initially met with scepticism by Western officials, further evidence of North Korea’s involvement has surfaced, intensifying concerns about the conflict’s global impact.

South Korea, North Korea’s closest neighbour, has expressed deep concern over these developments. Officials in Seoul fear that North Korea’s military support for Russia could lead to increased tensions on the Korean Peninsula. South Korea has been closely monitoring the situation, wary that any collaboration between Pyongyang and Moscow could eventually be reciprocated in a potential conflict between North and South Korea.

In its response, the Kremlin is neither confirming nor denying the presence of North Korean troops in Russia. A statement from Russian officials this week simply reiterated that North Korea is a “close neighbour and partner” and that the nations’ cooperation should not be seen as a threat to any third party. However, this has done little to calm the fears of South Korea, the West, and Ukraine, all of whom view the growing alliance with concern.

From a strategic perspective, the involvement of North Korean troops would mark a significant escalation in the war in Ukraine. The conflict, once viewed as a regional battle, is increasingly being seen as a global standoff reminiscent of Cold War-era bloc confrontations. Experts believe that this move could signal Russia’s desperation to maintain its momentum in Ukraine, given its reported shortages in manpower and equipment.

North Korea, long isolated from the international community, appears to be leveraging its military capabilities to reassert its influence on the global stage. While the country has struggled economically for decades, it maintains formidable stocks of military hardware, some of which have already found their way to the battlefield in Ukraine. The deployment of troops represents a natural next step in its alliance with Russia, giving North Korea greater leverage in negotiations with Moscow.

The question now is how the West, particularly the United States, will respond to this escalation. Bloomberg News reports that White House National Security Adviser John Kirby voiced his concerns, calling the potential deployment of North Korean soldiers “highly concerning” and an indicator of the increasing globalization of the conflict. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin echoed these sentiments, labelling the situation “very serious.” The prospect of North Korean soldiers entering combat has raised significant alarm in Western capitals.

With tensions mounting, some observers believe that this deployment will actually spur Western powers into stronger action. Rob Hersov, a South African business leader, noted that the West’s response to the Ukraine conflict has been weak so far. He suggested that the involvement of North Korean troops might finally “shake the West out of its rather weak and pathetic posture” and lead to more decisive support for Ukraine, possibly even the use of advanced weaponry to strike Russian targets.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes will be on how this new chapter in the war reshapes global alliances and escalates the conflict. Whether North Korean soldiers will indeed enter the fray remains to be seen, but the mere prospect of such involvement is enough to unsettle governments worldwide.

