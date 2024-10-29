Wilgenhof Scandal: Calls for accountability amidst allegations of report tampering

Jaco Rabie and DA MP Willie Aucamp discuss allegations that Stellenbosch University’s Vice-Chancellor and Council Chair altered an independent panel’s report on the Wilgenhof residence closure, withholding alternatives from the council. They demand an independent investigation and accountability to restore transparency and trust.

Stellenbosch University finds itself in the spotlight following allegations involving the manipulation of a report concerning the closure of Wilgenhof, a historic men’s residence. The accusations come from the Chancellor of the University, former Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron, whose affidavit raises questions over the integrity of key figures in the university’s leadership. The issue has sparked widespread debate in South Africa, with calls for resignations and an independent investigation into the university’s decision-making processes.

Jaco Rabie, spokesperson for the Wilgenhof Alumni Association, has been actively voicing concerns about the handling of the report and the university’s decision to close the residence. According to Rabie, the university initially appointed an independent panel to investigate the issues surrounding Wilgenhof and present alternative recommendations. The panel’s report, as Justice Cameron details, initially included options beyond simply closing the residence. However, after discussions with the Vice-Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers and Council Chair Nicky Newton-King, the panel’s recommendations were allegedly altered, leaving closure as the sole suggestion presented to the university council.

“An alternative to closure was initially recommended,” Rabie said in an interview with BizNews, “and removing this recommendation fundamentally changed the report’s tone and its ultimate recommendation.” Rabie emphasised that these changes were not disclosed to the university council, who subsequently made their decision based on an incomplete version of the report. The Alumni Association has filed a case to review and nullify the panel’s report, questioning its independence and transparency.

The allegations have spurred political responses as well, with Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Willie Aucamp calling for the suspension of both de Villiers and Newton-King. In the same BizNews interview, Aucamp expressed grave concerns over the reputational damage this scandal could cause for Stellenbosch University, arguing that past actions by de Villiers demonstrate a troubling pattern. He cited previous nepotism allegations against de Villiers in 2022, when the Vice-Chancellor reportedly allowed a family member to enroll in the university’s medical program despite not meeting all admission requirements.

“Stellenbosch University deserves a leader with integrity,” Aucamp asserted. “The role of the rector requires a moral compass that appears to be lacking in Professor de Villiers.” Aucamp questioned why de Villiers and Newton-King failed to disclose the original panel recommendations to the university council, especially after being advised by Cameron, an esteemed legal figure and former Constitutional Court justice. Cameron himself noted that he had advised de Villiers to notify the council of these changes but was ultimately ignored.

The controversy has drawn comparisons to other recent incidents in South African academia, with some seeing parallels to issues at Pretoria Girls High, where administrative decisions have also faced legal scrutiny. Aucamp, however, refrained from speculating on whether a specific agenda was at play, focusing instead on the alleged cover-up’s implications.

“Independent investigations by the university or external bodies are crucial at this stage,” Aucamp said. The DA has called for the council’s deputy chair to form a new panel to thoroughly investigate the allegations brought forth in Cameron’s affidavit, insisting that this move is necessary to uphold the university’s integrity.

The scandal has also raised questions around Newton-King’s role. The former Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) CEO’s involvement has caught the attention of the business community, as her departure from the JSE in 2019 was unexpected given her relatively young age. Some are now questioning whether Newton-King’s reputation and previous executive experience may have influenced her decision to support de Villiers’ actions. Cameron’s affidavit suggests that Newton-King and de Villiers were both aware of the panel’s initial recommendations and were directly involved in the decision not to disclose them to the council.

Aucamp contends that de Villiers should step down immediately, especially as the university has already appointed a new rector who is set to assume the role next year. “Professor de Villiers’ continued tenure could cast a shadow over the university’s reputation,” Aucamp said. “We must consider what kind of message this sends to students, faculty, and the broader community.”

Stellenbosch University has not yet responded to these calls for resignation or the demand for an independent investigation. The council is expected to meet later this week, where it will address the fallout from the affidavit and decide on any further actions regarding de Villiers and Newton-King’s positions. Aucamp remains steadfast, however, stating that if Cameron’s allegations prove accurate, the two leaders should face severe consequences, including removal from their posts.

This scandal underscores broader concerns about governance and transparency within South African educational institutions, where accusations of favoritism and lack of accountability have become more common. The case of Wilgenhof at Stellenbosch University serves as a crucial test of accountability for university leadership, leaving many questioning whether a culture of transparency will ultimately prevail or if leadership issues will continue to plague the institution.

As the council meeting approaches, both university stakeholders and the public will be watching closely to see if Stellenbosch University can address these allegations effectively or if deeper reforms will be necessary to restore its reputation.

