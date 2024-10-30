NewsWrap: FSCA takes action; CompCom hinders; Shoprite shines; Google excels; Bitcoin surges; and gold looks good

Join us for today’s BizNews NewsWrap as we delve into the Financial Sector Conduct Authority’s crackdown on fraud, spotlight Shoprite’s impressive sales growth, and analyze the implications of the Competition Commission’s recent decisions. We also unpack Google’s strong earnings report and explore the latest trends in Bitcoin and gold prices. Stay informed with expert insights and key updates from the world of business!

Hello and welcome to the BizNews NewsWrap, summarising the day’s top stories. It’s Wednesday, the 30th of October, I’m Lucy Ferreira.

In today’s headlines:

• The FSCA’s Firm Stance on Fraud:

• Shoprite’s Market Dominance

• The Competition Commission Under Scrutiny

• We also look at Google’s Strong Earnings Results

• And lastly, Bitcoin and gold trend as we see both asset classes rally

For full interviews, visit BizNews.com or tune into the BizNews Briefing with Alec Hogg, streamed live at 7 AM on weekdays.

Starting off, we continue with Gerhard van Deventer from the FSCA discussing Afri Markets and Banxso, following our whistleblower interview yesterday

On the back of that clip Van Deventer has urged anyone affected by deep fakes or Afri Markets to contact the FSCA with your complaints in order to bolster their investigations

Evan Walker, retail sector expert from 36ONE, explains Shoprite’s dominance, with shares soaring after reporting impressive double-digit sales growth for the quarter.

Piet Viljoen of RECM critiques the Competition Commission for its misunderstanding of capitalism, following the Commission’s recommendation to block Sun International’s proposed acquisition of Peermont Holdings.

Anthony Ginsberg, MD of Ginsglobal, shares insights on Google’s earnings exceeding market expectations, raising anticipation for upcoming earnings reports from other companies in the Mag7 this week.

Jason Welz, head of Digital Assets, now elaborates on this week’s Bitcoin rally.

Finally, we hear from our partners at Bloomberg regarding gold prices and future expectations.

Thank you for joining us today; see you tomorrow!

