Johannesburg on the brink: RW Johnson on water, infrastructure, and political missteps

In this gripping interview, political analyst and regular BizNews columnist RW Johnson discussed Johannesburg’s water crisis, describing it as a “national calamity” born of decades of infrastructure neglect and political gridlock. Speaking with BizNews editor Alec Hogg, Johnson unpacked the historical missteps that led the city to the brink and questioned whether Johannesburg’s decline could still be reversed.

BizNews Reporter

South Africa’s infrastructure has deteriorated sharply in recent decades, with Johannesburg’s water supply standing out as an especially severe issue. R.W. Johnson, an Oxford-educated political scientist and regular BizNews contributor, discussed with Alec Hogg the critical nature of Johannesburg’s water crisis, explaining how the city’s history, management failures, and entrenched political issues have exacerbated the situation to the point of a national emergency.

Johannesburg’s predicament is unique. Unlike other major cities worldwide, it lacks proximity to a natural water source, and this long-standing disadvantage has heightened its current vulnerability. With no river to sustain it, the city has always relied on an artificial water supply system, but recent years have brought this dependence to a breaking point. “It’s coming back to bite us,” Johnson remarked, referring to how the lack of essential planning and investment, coupled with Johannesburg’s geographic challenges, has created an increasingly unsustainable situation.

Local government oversight and ongoing corruption further complicate the crisis. Under nearly three decades of ANC rule, Johannesburg’s infrastructure has faced chronic neglect. As Johnson points out, political mismanagement has led to poorly maintained water infrastructure. Many bridges and other facilities are now classified as “dangerous” due to neglect, and this systemic failure, he argues, is emblematic of the missteps that have compounded Johannesburg’s infrastructure issues.

Attempts at reform have been minimal and, in some cases, stifled by political resistance. Johnson recalled a specific incident from his tenure with the Helen Suzman Foundation when the organization attempted to convene a conference focused on water security in South Africa. Johnson says that the effort was blocked by Kader Asmal, then the Minister of Water Affairs and Forestry, who effectively discouraged participation by threatening job security for those in the water industry. Asmal’s reluctance to allow open discussions on the impending crisis reflects, Johnson argues, a trend of bureaucratic control over critical issues, where silencing whistleblowers and experts stymied any potential reform. This has left Johannesburg’s residents increasingly vulnerable, with politicians prioritizing control over sustainable solutions.

This crisis is not confined to Johannesburg but is a stark symbol of the challenges facing South Africa’s broader infrastructure. With electricity shortages already forcing many South Africans to seek alternatives, the need for water has similarly led wealthier individuals to pursue private solutions. But as Johnson noted, the bottom two-thirds of the population cannot afford these measures, leading to the risk of “water mafias” exploiting the resource gap, especially in poorer communities. This disparity not only threatens daily life for many but also hints at broader social unrest as frustrations mount over access to basic services.

At the national level, the government has struggled to balance political agendas with addressing these infrastructure crises. Even though the need for expertise and investment in water management has become urgent, appointments in municipal and regional leadership positions continue to be politically motivated rather than based on qualifications. According to Johnson, the head of Johannesburg Water, for instance, lacks experience in water engineering—a troubling reality given the magnitude of the challenges the city faces. Johnson warns that reversing these issues requires both major political will and a reallocation of budgets to prioritize maintenance and capital investment. Without such action, the risk of complete infrastructure breakdown grows, leaving already struggling municipalities further crippled.

One recent figure to take on this challenge is the new Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, whom Johnson acknowledges could potentially enact meaningful reform if he can successfully exert control over local authorities. Yet, the scale of dysfunction within municipal systems, and the degree to which corruption has infiltrated, may well exceed his capacity for intervention. Indeed, the wealthier sections of Johannesburg have already started to turn to private water sources and backups, underscoring the division between those with the means to adapt and those without. This piecemeal adaptation, Johnson warns, only deepens socioeconomic divides, setting the stage for prolonged inequalities in access to critical resources.

The political complexity extends into the ongoing discourse around South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU). Johnson pointed out that President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a challenging decision regarding certain constitutional clauses set to take effect in December. If implemented, these could destabilize the GNU and further strain relations between the ruling party and opposition coalitions. For example, Gauteng’s ANC and EFF factions, which currently wield substantial influence in urban areas, may resist efforts to reform municipal structures that compromise their networks of patronage. Johnson describes how these factions have resisted management reforms that would disrupt their influence, making it difficult for any national directive to bring meaningful change.

Despite this bleak outlook, Johnson suggests that certain grassroots organizations like AfriForum could play a positive role in addressing Johannesburg’s water woes. Though traditionally positioned as an adversary of ANC-aligned officials, AfriForum’s track record in mobilizing resources and addressing local challenges has proven impactful in other areas. Johnson argues that, ideally, local leaders should look to work with such groups to pool resources and expertise for the public good. However, long-standing political tensions make this collaboration unlikely, and local leaders appear unwilling to accept outside help, no matter how dire the circumstances.

For Johannesburg’s residents, Johnson foresees few easy solutions. Those who can afford to invest in private water systems will likely continue to do so, while the majority will face increased reliance on public resources, which remain underfunded and poorly maintained. Johnson predicts that frustration over these conditions could lead to protests, particularly as more communities face resource shortages. This potential for social unrest, combined with the looming municipal elections, could signal a shift in public sentiment, as voters grow increasingly disillusioned with government inaction and mismanagement.

In conclusion, Johannesburg’s water crisis is a reflection of larger systemic issues facing South Africa. Political interference, corruption, and a resistance to reform have created conditions where essential services like water are no longer guaranteed. Johnson’s analysis serves as both a warning and a call to action: without urgent intervention and a willingness to prioritize the public good, South Africa’s cities face a future marked by infrastructure failures, social discord, and escalating inequality.

