BizNews Briefing – David Shapiro; Sean Summers; Makone Maja; Mmusi Maimane – and more

by

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing, host Alec Hogg discusses the eBucks deal; Boxer listing and progress on the turnaround with Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers; gets context from David Shapiro and Makone Maja about the freshest investment and political news; and celebrates a triumph of democracy in Botswana with BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane. The programme is broadcast live from 7am to 8am weekday mornings.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Watch here:

Listen here:

Read also:

BizNews

GoHighLevel
gohighlevel gohighlevel login gohighlevel pricing gohighlevel crm gohighlevel api gohighlevel support gohighlevel review gohighlevel logo what is gohighlevel gohighlevel affiliate gohighlevel integrations gohighlevel features gohighlevel app gohighlevel reviews gohighlevel training gohighlevel snapshots gohighlevel zapier app gohighlevel gohighlevel alternatives gohighlevel price