BizNews Briefing – David Shapiro; Sean Summers; Makone Maja; Mmusi Maimane – and more

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing, host Alec Hogg discusses the eBucks deal; Boxer listing and progress on the turnaround with Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers; gets context from David Shapiro and Makone Maja about the freshest investment and political news; and celebrates a triumph of democracy in Botswana with BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane. The programme is broadcast live from 7am to 8am weekday mornings.

