BizNews Briefing – Cronjé on how SA can Win with Trump; Bitcoin booming

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing, host Alec Hogg talks live with Bitcoin maximalist Stafford Masie and shares Dr Frans Cronjé’s suggestions on how SA can win big from the Trump presidency (and avoid even bigger losses) – and no, it’s not about AGOA. Plus all the key business news of the day…..

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

Watch here:

Listen here:

Summarized transcript of the Briefing:

Good evening, welcome to the BizNews briefing. Tonight’s top story: Bitcoin reaching $91,000, featuring Stafford Masie, a Bitcoin expert, live in studio. We’ll also have political analyst Dr. Frans Cronjé discussing how South Africa can benefit from the Trump administration’s policies.

JSE Top 40 Index : Down 0.5%, with financials dropping 0.75%.

: Down 0.5%, with financials dropping 0.75%. Rand : Lost 5 cents against the US dollar, but gained 6 cents against the British pound.

: Lost 5 cents against the US dollar, but gained 6 cents against the British pound. Bitcoin: Currently at $91,409, up 106% this year.

Key market movers:

Brait : Up 5.5% after pleasing interim results.

: Up 5.5% after pleasing interim results. Pick n Pay : Positive outlook driven by CEO Sean Summers’ strategies.

: Positive outlook driven by CEO Sean Summers’ strategies. Bidcorp & Quilter: Down 2%.

Global Market Trends

Trump’s economic policies are boosting U.S. stock markets while other markets struggle. Notable today was the U.S. inflation rate at 2.6%, up from 2.4% in September. This won’t likely affect the Federal Reserve’s next meeting before Trump takes office, despite Trump’s critical stance on the Fed’s current leadership.

Bitcoin Spotlight with Stafford Masie

Stafford Masie shares his journey with Bitcoin, which he first discovered around 7-8 years ago. Initially skeptical due to his background in traditional finance and technology, he gradually recognized Bitcoin’s potential. He compares Bitcoin’s evolution to the early days of the internet and open-source software.

Key Insights:

Masie emphasizes Bitcoin as the only digital asset worth investing in, dismissing altcoins and blockchain hype.

Bitcoin is not just an investment but a paradigm shift akin to open-source software and the early internet.

Those who understand the value of Bitcoin eventually convert their wealth into it as it becomes a dominant part of their portfolios.

Masie highlights the significant difference in asset valuation when viewed through a Bitcoin standard rather than fiat currency.

Bitcoin’s Potential

The total value of global assets is around $900 trillion. Bitcoin currently represents only 0.2% of this. Masie argues it is highly undervalued and could eventually hold a significant portion of global wealth, potentially driving its value into hundreds of thousands of dollars per coin. Masie speculates that the U.S., under Trump, may leverage confiscated Bitcoin to manage its national debt. He sees the future of Bitcoin not just as a currency but as a strategic asset for nation-states.

Bitcoin Mining and Energy

Masie explains that Bitcoin mining is transforming the energy sector by utilizing renewable and curtailed (wasted) energy to stabilize power grids. He believes the potential impact of Bitcoin on energy systems could be more significant than its impact on the financial sector.

Political Analysis with Dr. Frans Cronjé

Dr. Frans Cronje discusses South Africa’s strategic opportunities in its relations with the Trump administration. The shift from ideological to transactional diplomacy under Trump could benefit South Africa if it plays its cards right. Key strategic assets, such as Simon’s Town, could leverage support from the U.S. that would surpass anything possible from alliances with Russia, China, or India.

Local News Highlights

BHI Ponzi Scheme : Updates on this case, which exploited associations with reputable financial firms like Allan Gray.

: Updates on this case, which exploited associations with reputable financial firms like Allan Gray. Elon Musk : News on Musk being appointed, alongside Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, to a new office by Trump aimed at reducing U.S. government waste.

: News on Musk being appointed, alongside Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, to a new office by Trump aimed at reducing U.S. government waste. Brait: Back from the brink after its troubled UK fashion acquisition, with Virgin Active driving profitability. Interim results show profits up fourfold compared to last year.

International Business News

Naspers/Prosus: Made $500 million from selling part of its stake in Indian e-commerce company Swiggy, which listed today. Despite this success, Prosus shares dipped by 1.5%.

That concludes today’s briefing. We’ll be back tomorrow with more updates. Thank you for joining us.

Read also: