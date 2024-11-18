Spaza shop crackdown sparks debate on food safety and township economies – GG Alcock

‘Kasinomics’ expert GG Alcock discusses South Africa’s new 21-day spaza shop registration mandate that aims to address food safety concerns but faces backlash for its confusion and impact on township economies. Experts argue that the real issue lies in unregulated pesticide sales. The crackdown risks disrupting livelihoods, raising costs for residents, and creating enforcement challenges. Alcock spoke to Bronwyn Nielsen.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

Watch here

https://youtu.be/hMmWUZqNr8w

Listen here

Extended transcript of the interview ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Bronwyn Nielsen (00:01.99)

GG, thank you so much for your time. The story dominating the moment, and which has obviously been ongoing for some time in South Africa, is the issue of food-borne poisoning. Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation just after half-past seven on Friday night, a number of rulings have been made that directly impact the industry.

Specifically, the spaza environment and the informal sector are up in arms. They’ve been given 21 days to register their spaza shops. Many spaza owners are saying they don’t even know where to register, and municipalities are claiming they don’t have the capacity to process all these registrations. Let’s start there—21 days to register your spaza shop. What’s your take on this, given that this is entirely your area of expertise?

GG Alcock (00:58.86)

Thanks, Bronwyn. Before we dive into the registration of spaza shops, I think it’s important to address the underlying issue. The accusations of food poisoning, which have allegedly originated from spaza shops, are quite misleading. It’s become clear that the food poisoning is actually linked to pesticides and insecticides sold to households and sometimes used in spaza shops.

The real focus should be on removing these harmful pesticides and insecticides from circulation. I can show you countless pictures of these products being sold by tabletop hawkers, even at street junctions. That’s where the crackdown should begin.

Targeting spaza shops doesn’t address the root cause. Reducing the number of spaza shops won’t stop people from using dangerous insecticides or pesticides in their homes. By focusing on spazas, we’re losing the opportunity to narrow in on the actual problem.

When it comes to spazas, there’s a lot of nuance. You’ve got the small, hole-in-the-wall shops that may not be very hygienic, and then you have larger, supermarket-style spazas. The problem is that these are all being lumped together under one umbrella.

It’s also worth noting that the bylaws requiring spaza shop registration and adherence to health standards have always existed. They just haven’t been enforced by municipalities. The real question is: Do municipalities have the capacity to enforce them now? This feels like a PR exercise to make it seem like action is being taken on an issue that’s long been neglected.

Bronwyn Nielsen (04:16.78)

Are you hearing from spaza shop owners on the ground that they are struggling to comply with the new regulations? Some are asking for a three-month extension to gather the necessary documentation. Is this a sentiment you’re seeing?

GG Alcock (04:43.43)

Yes, absolutely. About 60–70% of spaza shops are foreign-owned, often renting premises from South African homeowners. Previously, foreign owners could register using refugee status documentation. Now, they’re being told they need a South African ID, not even a non-resident South African ID.

This has created enormous confusion. For instance, a Somali board member reached out to me saying some of their members are here legally but don’t have South African resident IDs. They’re being told they can’t register.

There’s also the issue of proof of residence. Many spaza owners use prepaid electricity and don’t have utility bills. How are they supposed to provide proof of residence or trading premises? The whole process is chaotic and unclear.

Bronwyn Nielsen (06:21.65)

It does sound chaotic. What do you think the implications are for the broader township economy?

GG Alcock (06:34.16)

The spaza sector is a significant part of the township economy, particularly in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) like bread, milk, baked beans, and maize meal. If spaza shops are shut down, people will have to travel to shopping centres, which is both inconvenient and costly. A taxi ride can cost 15 rand one way, or 30 rand round trip, compared to simply walking down the street to a spaza shop.

That said, the impact will primarily affect the grocery sector. Other parts of the township economy, like fast food, auto services, fruit and vegetable vendors, beauty salons, and hair salons, won’t be as affected. In fact, some of these sectors might benefit.

Schools, however, are another area of concern. Vendors who sell snacks in schoolyards are being told they can no longer operate. Many households rely on these sales for income, and many schools don’t have tuck shops to fill the gap.

If these measures are enforced, we could see around 50,000 spaza shops—out of the estimated 100,000 total—shut down. That would significantly impact convenience and household costs.

Bronwyn Nielsen (09:12.47)

Another element to this is the planned raids led by the military and police. What impact could this have on township economies if these forces take a heavy-handed approach?

GG Alcock (09:41.91)

We’ve seen similar actions during COVID-19, when spaza shops and fast-food outlets were ordered to close. While there were a few high-profile incidents of heavy-handedness, enforcement wasn’t widespread.

In reality, enforcement is inconsistent. Corruption plays a role—you can bribe your way out of many situations. If they do crack down, we may see isolated incidents of violence or publicized abuses, like during COVID. That would be bad for the economy and public perception.

Bronwyn Nielsen (10:58.01)

So, GG, it sounds like you’re not overly alarmed by the current situation. Am I understanding you correctly?

GG Alcock (11:12.10)

I’m not overly alarmed, but I do think this is a mistake. It will impact households significantly, but I believe enough spaza shops will find a way to register and continue operating. Others will probably keep trading without registering.

My real concern is that the focus should be on removing toxic pesticides and insecticides—the actual cause of food poisoning. That’s where resources should be directed, not on shutting down spaza shops.

Bronwyn Nielsen (11:55.10)

GG, thank you so much for joining us here on BizNews. GG Alcock, author of Kasinomics, thank you for sharing your insights on the township economy.

GG Alcock (12:10.24)

Thank you, Bronwyn.

Read also:





